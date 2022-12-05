Read full article on original website
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
Archdiocese of Newark opens Mercy House in Jersey City to provide for people in need
The Archdiocese of Newark is opening its second facility in an effort to provide food, clothes, and more to people in need.
The bells of St. Joseph’s toll again
On Dec. 1, the city of Bayonne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bell and clock tower in Fitzpatrick Park at 27th Street and Avenue C. The tower is the new home for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. The bells were saved from the church at the corner of Avenue E and 25th Street prior to its demolition.
Jersey City makes history with first woman deputy chief
In a historic decision in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop has nominated Constance Zappella as Deputy Chief, setting her up in the ranks as the first female to take on this position. “As the most diverse city in the nation and the largest municipal fire department in the state, we...
hudsoncountyview.com
Man with knife arrested in front of St. Peter’s in Jersey City after ‘displaying menacing behavior’
A man armed with a knife was arrested in front of St. Peter’s University in Jersey City after “displaying menacing behavior,” city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. At 1:02 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a 911 call reporting a crowd at St. Peters’ University, she wrote...
Mayor Bhalla announces historic acquisition of Union Dry Dock
In an effort to expand development in the city of Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced this week that the city has taken ownership of the Union Dry Dock waterfront property. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken,” said Mayor Bhalla in a tweet put out earlier today. “I would also like to extend my gratitude to Governor Phil Murphy and State Senator Brian P. Stack. Without Governor Murphy’s assistance, New Jersey’s residents would not realize the quality of life and environmental benefits of this acquisition,” added the mayor.
Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
New York Post
Castle with ties to Old Hollywood outside Manhattan lists for $1.64M
A five-bedroom, six-bathroom castle situated 30 minutes outside of Manhattan has hit the market for $1.64 million. Known as Villa Keen, the estate is located in the Westchester town of Irvington, N.Y., and was built back in 1929. Standing on 2.43 acres of land, features include a stately stone pillar...
hobokengirl.com
Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments
Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
News 12
Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse
Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
Yahoo Sports
Gold stars painted at Montclair train station appear to be another antisemitic incident
Gold stars that appeared to mimic the Star of David that the Nazis forced Jews to wear were found painted on a guardrail at the Upper Montclair train station Wednesday morning, according to Christa Rapoport of the Montclair Civil Rights Commission. She said it appeared to be the latest in...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls
The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
Portside tenants voice concerns over 30% rent increases
“No filing, no exemption,” said tenants from Portside Towers who stood in front of Jersey City council members, pleading to follow through with city rent control ordinances as tenants faced rent increases of over 30 percent. “Who is at fault starts to shift, when there is an awareness, like...
Hudson Regional Hospital fined $63,000 by NJDOH over weapons cache
Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus is facing $63,000 in fines from the New Jersey Department of Health after a weapons cache was discovered at the facility in July. That month, law enforcement uncovered the weapons after investigating a bomb threat at the hospital. While it was ultimately a hoax, over 38 different types of weapons were discovered at Hudson Regional Hospital.
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
North Bergen hosts 28th annual Winterfest Celebration
North Bergen kicked off the holiday season last night with the return of its annual Winterfest celebration, which saw thousands in attendance. The festivities began as usual with a parade down Bergenline Avenue and featured family-friendly music, activities, games, food and, of course, Santa. “This event is one of the...
theobserver.com
REMEMBERING 2 LOCAL HEROES WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES 3 YEARS AGO
We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
New Jersey Globe
Hudson elite joins Sires at West New York event
Albio Sires has four weeks left as a congressman before he ends his stint in Washington and returns to his hometown of West New York to run for mayor, a job he held for eleven years before a House seat in 2006. Sires could be facing a tough race. Cosmo...
Residents ask for improvements to East 21st Street
Bayonne residents of a portion of 21st Street have petitioned the city through the City Council to make some improvements to the street. They also want some issues on the street, from security to garbage, handled better. Resident Robert De Monaco addressed the council on behalf of 21st Street. He...
