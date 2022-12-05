ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

The bells of St. Joseph’s toll again

On Dec. 1, the city of Bayonne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bell and clock tower in Fitzpatrick Park at 27th Street and Avenue C. The tower is the new home for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. The bells were saved from the church at the corner of Avenue E and 25th Street prior to its demolition.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Mayor Bhalla announces historic acquisition of Union Dry Dock

In an effort to expand development in the city of Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced this week that the city has taken ownership of the Union Dry Dock waterfront property. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken,” said Mayor Bhalla in a tweet put out earlier today. “I would also like to extend my gratitude to Governor Phil Murphy and State Senator Brian P. Stack. Without Governor Murphy’s assistance, New Jersey’s residents would not realize the quality of life and environmental benefits of this acquisition,” added the mayor.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Castle with ties to Old Hollywood outside Manhattan lists for $1.64M

A five-bedroom, six-bathroom castle situated 30 minutes outside of Manhattan has hit the market for $1.64 million. Known as Villa Keen, the estate is located in the Westchester town of Irvington, N.Y., and was built back in 1929. Standing on 2.43 acres of land, features include a stately stone pillar...
MANHATTAN, NY
hobokengirl.com

Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments

Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse

Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls

The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Regional Hospital fined $63,000 by NJDOH over weapons cache

Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus is facing $63,000 in fines from the New Jersey Department of Health after a weapons cache was discovered at the facility in July. That month, law enforcement uncovered the weapons after investigating a bomb threat at the hospital. While it was ultimately a hoax, over 38 different types of weapons were discovered at Hudson Regional Hospital.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Shore News Network

Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire

JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen hosts 28th annual Winterfest Celebration

North Bergen kicked off the holiday season last night with the return of its annual Winterfest celebration, which saw thousands in attendance. The festivities began as usual with a parade down Bergenline Avenue and featured family-friendly music, activities, games, food and, of course, Santa. “This event is one of the...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
theobserver.com

REMEMBERING 2 LOCAL HEROES WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES 3 YEARS AGO

We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hudson elite joins Sires at West New York event

Albio Sires has four weeks left as a congressman before he ends his stint in Washington and returns to his hometown of West New York to run for mayor, a job he held for eleven years before a House seat in 2006. Sires could be facing a tough race. Cosmo...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Residents ask for improvements to East 21st Street

Bayonne residents of a portion of 21st Street have petitioned the city through the City Council to make some improvements to the street. They also want some issues on the street, from security to garbage, handled better. Resident Robert De Monaco addressed the council on behalf of 21st Street. He...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
