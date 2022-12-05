ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause

What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant

Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Cross Lake Bass Tournament To Provide Local Kids With Toys

Last year, when Jeremy Gallman of the North West Louisiana High School Fishing League first told me what local kids were doing, I have to admit, I got a big lump in my throat. Local high school and junior high school anglers put together a bass tournament just for the sake of raising toys to be donated to other local, less fortunate kids.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
GREENWOOD, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy