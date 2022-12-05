Read full article on original website
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant
Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback
If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
KSLA
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
Cross Lake Bass Tournament To Provide Local Kids With Toys
Last year, when Jeremy Gallman of the North West Louisiana High School Fishing League first told me what local kids were doing, I have to admit, I got a big lump in my throat. Local high school and junior high school anglers put together a bass tournament just for the sake of raising toys to be donated to other local, less fortunate kids.
KSLA
UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
Shreveport Hosting Huge Poker Tourney – How You Can Play
Hundreds of poker players from all across the region will be heading to Shreveport for a massive poker tournament that is being held at Bally's Casino over the next week and a half. I think this is the largest poker tournament ever held in Shreveport. How Many Tournaments Will Be...
Severe Weather Looming For Next Week In Shreveport – Bossier
The start of next week might be a wet, and a little more. Forecasters have been sounding the alarm for the last few days that a rough storm system could be slamming into the Shreveport and Bossier area. Its hard to predict exactly what this system will do when it...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Shreveport’s Newest Dog Park Set to Fully Open Soon
The newest dog park in Shreveport broke-ground and began it's construction earlier this year in March. Crews have been working tirelessly to get the new dog park in Southern Hills in tip-top shape so your pups can have a nice, clean, and safe place to play. The area for small...
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
