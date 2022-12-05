Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gemfamilyfunpa.comLewisburg, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Fighting hunger in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
wkok.com
NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought
SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
Feud between the commissioners, controller in a Pa. county to continue in court
WILLIAMSPORT - The feud between the Lycoming County commissioners and the elected controller over who manages the counties fiscal affairs will continue in the courts. The commissioners Thursday decided to appeal to Commonwealth Court a judge’s order directing them to “forthwith” return all ledgers, accounts, payroll and related documents along with the employees to Controller Krista B. Rogers.
Drought watch continues in Luzerne County
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County remains on a drought watch, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Four other counties also remain on the watch: Carbon, Northampton, Potter and Schuylkill. The Task Force lifted...
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County
Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Sunbury
If you are finding for the hospital perfect in the Sunbury metropolis, you have reached the accurate house. You are going to get a hospital perfect details in Sunbury. You will get a Web Link details, estimate regular users ratings, Hotline, details area, and also a directional link from your house. This details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
Renovations complete at Point Township municipal building
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In less than two years, the Point Township municipal building has undergone quite a change. "We wanted a multi-use facility with all of our agencies under one roof. A lot of our residents are becoming elderly, hence the portal out front, which you can pull in. They vote here, they eat here, and they meet here," said Montie Peters, a Point Township supervisor.
Dauphin County man settles lawsuit against Williamsport cop for $50K
WILLIAMSPORT-A Steelton man who said he was harassed, handcuffed and never charged has settled for $50,000 a federal civil suit against a Williamsport police officer. The settlement with Keith Anderson was reached through a mediator without the defendant, Officer Clinton J. Gardner, admitting liability. Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. will...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
Never-charged owner of seized SUV sues police in Pa. city for not returning it for 2 months
WILLIAMSPORT-A two-month delay in returning a vehicle seized as part of a Williamsport police investigation has resulted in a civil rights lawsuit against the city, mayor, chief and captain. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court by Farrah Kelly of Williamsport deals with a specific incident, but the...
Williamsport, RVTA under investigation by Federal Transit Administration
Williamsport, Pa. — The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has informed the City of Williamsport via a letter mailed Nov. 28 that they've hired an outside consultant to investigate the City and River Valley Transit. The investigation is "a special review" of FTA grant agreements awarded to the City and RVT (now known as RVTA since becoming an authority in June of this year). According to Mayor Slaughter, "Per the attached...
Comments / 0