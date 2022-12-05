NEAH BAY — In a great high school basketball game heard on Newsradio KONP, the Sequim Wolves girls erased an eight-point deficit midway in the 4th quarter for a 60-52 grind-it-out win against 1B state power Neah Bay. The Red Devils were as good as advertised. Trailing 41-35 after the 3rd quarter, the Wolves outscored the Red Devils 25-11 in the 4th quarter. Wolves point guard Hannah Bates scored 13 of her 14 points in the last quarter and half, completely taking over the game. Bates hit three, 3-point shots. Wolves 6’0″ post Jelissa Julmist had game high honors with 27 points and 5’10” junior Jolene Vaara hit for 13 points. The Red Devils were led by their spark plug senior point guard Allie Greene. Greene was spectacular hitting five, 3-point shots and hit for 25 points. Ryana Moss hit for 9 points. The Red Devils were missing two of their best players. The Red Devils will visit Port Angeles January 28th.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO