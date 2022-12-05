Read full article on original website
Related
calmatters.network
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Battle to Fifth-Place Finish
IMPERIAL – The Calexico High School girls basketball team is using the early part of its season to define roles on the court among the mix of younger players and upper classmen that dot the roster. The mix of experience and youth was on display during the Bulldogs’ fifth-place...
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Sequim girls grind out win at Neah Bay, more high school hoops tonight
NEAH BAY — In a great high school basketball game heard on Newsradio KONP, the Sequim Wolves girls erased an eight-point deficit midway in the 4th quarter for a 60-52 grind-it-out win against 1B state power Neah Bay. The Red Devils were as good as advertised. Trailing 41-35 after the 3rd quarter, the Wolves outscored the Red Devils 25-11 in the 4th quarter. Wolves point guard Hannah Bates scored 13 of her 14 points in the last quarter and half, completely taking over the game. Bates hit three, 3-point shots. Wolves 6’0″ post Jelissa Julmist had game high honors with 27 points and 5’10” junior Jolene Vaara hit for 13 points. The Red Devils were led by their spark plug senior point guard Allie Greene. Greene was spectacular hitting five, 3-point shots and hit for 25 points. Ryana Moss hit for 9 points. The Red Devils were missing two of their best players. The Red Devils will visit Port Angeles January 28th.
PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bearcats rally to earn 56-53 win over Decatur Heritage, Cullman cruises to 77-49 win
CULLMAN, Ala. – Both the Bearcats and Lady Bearcats of Cullman returned home to Bearcat Arena to host Decatur Heritage Tuesday night and both black & gold squads collected wins over the Eagles. The Bearcats led by 22 after the opening period and cruised to a 77-49 win but in the girls’ game, Cullman and Decatur Heritage were tied at 53 with a minute to play and the Lady Bearcats pulled away in the final moments to defeat the Lady Eagles 56-53. Cullman 56 – Decatur Heritage 53 (Varsity Girls) The Lady Bearcats led 8-4 midway through the first quarter and an...
KAAL-TV
Rushford-Peterson girls basketball trounces Schaeffer Academy 70-34
(ABC 6 News) – Highlights of Rushford-Peterson’s blowout victory over Schaeffer Academy Monday night. Trojans improve to 2-1 on the season.
KTLO
Cotter wins 2 boys’ games over Haas Hall-Rogers; Norfork High School splits with Shirley
Cotter was able to win two boys’ basketball games over Haas Hall-Rogers on Tuesday. The Warriors won the senior high game over the Danes 80-61. Hudson Adams was Cotter’s top scorer with 25 points, David Roger had 17, Payton McGee finished with 16, and Trace Ewing added 11 points.
Comments / 0