Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Announcer for Atlanta Hawks suffers apparent medical emergency during on-air segment, video shows
The longtime announcer for the Atlanta Hawks suffered an on-air medical episode before Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Atlanta Hawks Announcer Dramatically Lost Consciousness During Live Show With Dominique Wilkins
NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma
The Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks are showing interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Hawks' Trae Young trolls Knicks with phrase on custom sneakers
Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has recently become a villain to the New York Knicks, and his latest stunt with his sneakers before a game shows why.
NBA Insider Claims That Atlanta Hawks Players Would Back Nate McMillan In Conflict With Trae Young If They Had To Pick
The Atlanta Hawks players would back Nate McMillan in the conflict with Trae Young.
Lakers News: Jaylen Brown Reflects On LeBron James’s Conversation With Media About Controversial Jerry Jones Photo
Though your Los Angeles Lakers have had a fairly up-and-down go of it thus far in 2022-23, their arch nemeses, the Boston Celtics, have enjoyed a charmed early run as perhaps the best team in the NBA. After Boston fell in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors,...
Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’
Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
Lakers Rumors: Is L.A. Unwilling To Send Out First-Rounders In Deals?
When it comes to improving the team, are your Los Angeles Lakers really open to snoozing on the MVP-level output of All-NBA center Anthony Davis this season?. A source informed Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that a trade including either of the team's two movable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029, "ain't happening."
3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers drop tight game in Minnesota to close road trip
The Indiana Pacers long, grueling road trip is finally over. On Wednesday night, the team played the final game of their seven-game trek when they battled the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Early on, it looked like the Pacers were going to be crushed by fatigue. They trailed 12-3 early on and...
NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers
NBA Odds: Hawks vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the New York Knicks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the historic Madison Square Garden. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Knicks prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Kyle Kuzma
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a number of teams have expressed interest in Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, despite Washington’s general manager Tommy Sheppard considering him a part of the the team’s future core. Charania reported that both the Hawks and Suns had both reached out...
Hawks' shooting struggles continue against Knicks
Jon Chuckery reacts to the Atlanta Hawks embarrassing 89-113 loss to the New York Knicks, and explains why things have to change and change fast for the Atlanta Hawks.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
Hawks HC Nate McMillan: I never told Trae Young to not show up
Hawks coach Nate McMillan denies he told star guard Trae Young not to show up for Friday’s game, according to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. A report from The Athletic on Sunday stated that McMillan and Young had a disagreement prior to the team’s shootaround while Young was getting treatment for a shoulder injury.
