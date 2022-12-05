ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Centre Daily

Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’

Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Lakers Rumors: Is L.A. Unwilling To Send Out First-Rounders In Deals?

When it comes to improving the team, are your Los Angeles Lakers really open to snoozing on the MVP-level output of All-NBA center Anthony Davis this season?. A source informed Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that a trade including either of the team's two movable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029, "ain't happening."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Thunder

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Kyle Kuzma

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a number of teams have expressed interest in Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, despite Washington’s general manager Tommy Sheppard considering him a part of the the team’s future core. Charania reported that both the Hawks and Suns had both reached out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Hawks HC Nate McMillan: I never told Trae Young to not show up

Hawks coach Nate McMillan denies he told star guard Trae Young not to show up for Friday’s game, according to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. A report from The Athletic on Sunday stated that McMillan and Young had a disagreement prior to the team’s shootaround while Young was getting treatment for a shoulder injury.
ATLANTA, GA

