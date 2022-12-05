ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Moore County neighbors turn to shelters amid power outage

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County has impacted thousands. Duke Energy announced Tuesday they expect power to be back on for most customers by late Wednesday night. Authorities still don't have suspect information on who's responsible for damaging two substations. The weather is cold, which...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Alamance Foods to expand, creating 135 jobs in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance Foods, Inc., a maker of consumer food products, will invest $42 million to expand its operations in Graham, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The food manufacturer will create 135 jobs. The average salary will be just over $47,000. Today, companies have many locations to choose...
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

You can never be too prepared: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week Governor Roy Cooper declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. During this week local and state agencies are encouraging North Carolinians to plan and prepare now, before potentially dangerous winter weather arrives. This can include preparing an emergency kit for your home or car....
WFMY NEWS2

Stop, thief! How to protect your mail

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The goal is to make sure what is delivered to your mailbox by the US Postal Service actually makes it inside your house. “The biggest and most important thing they can do is not to leave mail and packages unattended for any period of time,” said Kathy Woliung, US Postal Inspector.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Helping people navigate healthcare enrollment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Community Partner Coalition's Winterfest Resource Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro. There will be cookies with Santa, community resource information, giveaways and raffles, free coats, socks, and other...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Reward for info on Family Dollar Fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in locating a man who may have information on the fire at Family Dollar Sunday. Greensboro emergency crews responded to a fire at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

