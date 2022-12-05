Read full article on original website
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Moore County neighbors turn to shelters amid power outage
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County has impacted thousands. Duke Energy announced Tuesday they expect power to be back on for most customers by late Wednesday night. Authorities still don't have suspect information on who's responsible for damaging two substations. The weather is cold, which...
Keeping electric substations secure following targeted attack in Moore County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: Gov. Roy Cooper speaks as thousands are without power in Moore County. Duke Energy manages more than 32,000 miles of transmission lines, across several states, that feed into one of their 5,000 substations. These facilities reduce the voltage from higher transmission lines to a safe...
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
Sheriff: Vandalism cuts power across North Carolina county
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A sheriff says multiple power substations in a North Carolina county were vandalized in what appeared to be a criminal act, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a Facebook post that the power outage across Moore County...
Power lines downed after crash on W. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road in Greensboro is temporarily closed after a crash caused power lines to fall. Greensboro police said all westbound lanes of Cone Boulevard will be shut down between Holly Drive and Dellwood Drive until further notice. Officers said there are no injuries reported. Drivers are...
Crash on E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro causes power outages
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: East Wendover Ave will be closed between Gatewood Avenue and Waugh Street. Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes after a crash causes an area power outage. A rollover crash shut down a portion of East Wendover Avenue Wednesday, according to police. There are about...
Alamance Foods to expand, creating 135 jobs in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance Foods, Inc., a maker of consumer food products, will invest $42 million to expand its operations in Graham, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The food manufacturer will create 135 jobs. The average salary will be just over $47,000. Today, companies have many locations to choose...
You can never be too prepared: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week Governor Roy Cooper declared this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week. During this week local and state agencies are encouraging North Carolinians to plan and prepare now, before potentially dangerous winter weather arrives. This can include preparing an emergency kit for your home or car....
Water main break temporarily closes lanes of W. Friendly Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — West Friendly Avenue is closed after a 6-inch water main break in Greensboro Thursday. Two lanes of West Friendly Avenue are closed between Adams Street and North Spring Street. City crews are at the scene working on repairs. The lanes are expected to reopen at 9...
Greensboro city council discuss expanding social districts and more money for urban loop project
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Among the biggest topics at Greensboro's City Council meeting, Tuesday was whether or not to expand the downtown social district. The meeting started with calls to push back discussions on that expansion. In the spring, the council approved a social district along Elm Street that allows...
Gas prices dropping in Greensboro, according to GasBuddy survey
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Average gas prices in Greensboro have fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 586 stations in Greensboro. Prices in Greensboro are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.5 cents...
Residents in Ramseur deal with brown water coming out of the faucet
RAMSEUR, N.C. — It's water, but when it lands in your cup, it looks more like iced tea. Folks in Ramseur continue to have issues with brown water. For three straight days, many have dealt with brown water pouring out of the faucets. The latest round of brown water...
Stop, thief! How to protect your mail
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The goal is to make sure what is delivered to your mailbox by the US Postal Service actually makes it inside your house. “The biggest and most important thing they can do is not to leave mail and packages unattended for any period of time,” said Kathy Woliung, US Postal Inspector.
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to prepare your home and car for the cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The low temperatures in the morning are giving us a taste of what's to come of this Winter. Governor Roy Cooper declared December 4-10 Winter Weather Preparedness Week. State and local agencies want to make sure you are prepared for Winter weather. Steven Gross is the...
Helping people navigate healthcare enrollment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Community Partner Coalition's Winterfest Resource Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro. There will be cookies with Santa, community resource information, giveaways and raffles, free coats, socks, and other...
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
Are you missing out? Why commercials are linking zip codes to Medicare and Social Security benefits
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What does your zip code have to do with your Medicare health benefit plan? The commercials are everywhere, claiming you can save money depending on your zip code. So, what gives?. “You have to understand these are third-party marketers and they're marketing plans. They'll have plans...
Reward for info on Family Dollar Fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in locating a man who may have information on the fire at Family Dollar Sunday. Greensboro emergency crews responded to a fire at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway. Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.
