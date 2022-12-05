ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (rib) questionable for Friday

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is questionable for Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a rib contusion. Alvarado left Wednesday's game early with a rib contusion. He received X-rays afterward that fortunately came back negative, so it appears to only be a day-to-day concern. Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels will be in line for more minutes if Alvarado misses Friday's matchup.
numberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) active on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Ibaka is listed as available after the veteran missed seven games with an illness. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 158.7 minutes this season, Ibaka is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com

Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans again Friday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a left big toe sprain. Ingram has been ruled out for a sixth straight game and the Pelicans haven't given a timeline on when they expect him to return. Trey Murphy will likely draw another start and Naji Marshall will have additional minutes available off the bench.
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on Wednesday night despite being labeled as questionable with an ankle injury. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.0 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (knee) expected to return Friday for Jazz

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is expected to play Friday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley missed the last nine games for the Jazz. Collin Sexton, who left early Wednesday with a hamstring injury, will likely move back to the bench after filling in for Conley with the starters.
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (ankle) probable for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. McDermott is probable to return to action against Houston on Thursday. He last played on November 30th. Our models expect him to see 21.7 minutes against the Rockets. McDermott's Thursday projection includes 10.8 points,...
numberfire.com

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) active and starting for Nuggets on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Caldwell-Pope will make his 23rd start this season despite being labeled as questionable with a wrist injury. In 32.1 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's current projection includes 10.2...
numberfire.com

Paul George not listed on Los Angeles' Wednesday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. George is on track to play in the first half of their back-to-back on Wednesday. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 42.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.8 points,...
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out John Wall (injury management) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wall will not play in Orlando after the veteran was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
