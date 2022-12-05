New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a left big toe sprain. Ingram has been ruled out for a sixth straight game and the Pelicans haven't given a timeline on when they expect him to return. Trey Murphy will likely draw another start and Naji Marshall will have additional minutes available off the bench.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO