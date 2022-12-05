Read full article on original website
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
Unpacking Ja Morant's quick ascent to become Memphis Grizzlies' triple-double king
Memphis Grizzlies coaches and players took time to celebrate Ja Morant's latest accomplishment of becoming the team's all-time leader in triple-doubles. But when it was Morant's time to address the locker room Wednesday, after a 123-102 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum, he deflected the praise and credited his teammates. ...
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (rib) questionable for Friday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is questionable for Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a rib contusion. Alvarado left Wednesday's game early with a rib contusion. He received X-rays afterward that fortunately came back negative, so it appears to only be a day-to-day concern. Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels will be in line for more minutes if Alvarado misses Friday's matchup.
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) active on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Ibaka is listed as available after the veteran missed seven games with an illness. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 158.7 minutes this season, Ibaka is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute.
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans again Friday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a left big toe sprain. Ingram has been ruled out for a sixth straight game and the Pelicans haven't given a timeline on when they expect him to return. Trey Murphy will likely draw another start and Naji Marshall will have additional minutes available off the bench.
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant will make his second start this season after Anthony Davis was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Raptors' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Bryant to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on Wednesday night despite being labeled as questionable with an ankle injury. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.0 points, 3.4...
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
Mike Conley (knee) expected to return Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is expected to play Friday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley missed the last nine games for the Jazz. Collin Sexton, who left early Wednesday with a hamstring injury, will likely move back to the bench after filling in for Conley with the starters.
Doug McDermott (ankle) probable for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. McDermott is probable to return to action against Houston on Thursday. He last played on November 30th. Our models expect him to see 21.7 minutes against the Rockets. McDermott's Thursday projection includes 10.8 points,...
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) active and starting for Nuggets on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Caldwell-Pope will make his 23rd start this season despite being labeled as questionable with a wrist injury. In 32.1 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's current projection includes 10.2...
Paul George not listed on Los Angeles' Wednesday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. George is on track to play in the first half of their back-to-back on Wednesday. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 42.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.8 points,...
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Playing vs. Hornets
After a long two weeks, the LA Clippers have their star duo back from injury. Ty Lue confirmed before the game that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would both play and start. Luke Kennard will also make his return, while Norman Powell remains sidelined with a groin injury. The Clippers...
Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
Clippers rule out John Wall (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wall will not play in Orlando after the veteran was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
