Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Why are thousands of movie fans flocking to this county lock-up?
ASTORIA, Ore. — "It's a small museum because this is a historic jail that was built in 1914 and it was our real jail until 1976." McAndrew Burns is giving us a tour of the most famous jailhouse in Oregon, the Clatsop County jail in Astoria, Oregon. If it looks familiar that's because it was the site of a dramatic break-out involving the dastardly Fratelli clan in the 1985 movie "The Goonies."
beachconnection.net
Mystery Metal Platform Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, Volunteers Needed
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Short Sand Beach, near Manzanita on the north Oregon coast, has a new and puzzling visitor. It's also a bit of a messy one. (Photo of platform at Short Sand courtesy Jesse Jones) About a month ago, a large, metal platform washed up on this popular...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Columbia County House Member-Elect in Trouble
COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSE MEMBER-ELECT IN TROUBLE: As first reported Dec. 3 on wweek.com, a judge granted a protective order against state Rep.-elect Brian G. Stout (R-Columbia City) for alleged sexual abuse of a woman in 2021. The judge rejected Stout’s motion to dismiss the order Dec. 5 and set a further hearing for Jan. 13. That’s four days after Stout and other newly elected legislators are set to be sworn in to office in Salem. Lawmakers, legislative staff and lobbyists may not be thrilled about Stout’s presence in the Capitol. “The House speaker and I have been in touch, and we agreed to continue conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation,” says House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville). That echoes what House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) had to say on the matter: “The allegations against Rep.-elect Stout are very serious and disturbing. The Republican leader and I have been in contact, and we are continuing conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation and maintain a safe workplace.”
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: One lane of U.S. 30 open nights only between Clatskanie and Astoria, starting tonight Dec. 4th
U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.
Lenné Estate in Yamhill sells in unique transaction
Steve Lutz of Lenné Estate knew it was time to walk away from his winemaking business: he just didn’t want to give it all up. He recently found a pair of buyers willing to accept his conditions. Friday morning, a press release announced the sale of Lutz’s 20.9-acre...
wa.gov
DNR Buys Cowlitz County Fire Station, Improving Wildland Firefighting Capacity
Addition of Longview-area facility will support quicker response times and increased staffing, improving public safety. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is purchasing a former Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue fire station outside Longview to better support wildland firefighting capacity in southwest Washington. The Board of Natural Resources approved...
oregontoday.net
North Coast Homicide, Dec. 5
Law enforcement agencies along the Oregon Coast have been on the look out for two women suspected of murdering a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest. The body of the unidentified male was found at a campsite Dec. 2, 2022. His light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan (OR lic – YPM 326) was missing. Two persons of interest have been developed by North Coast investigators. Forty-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill & 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee. They had been reportedly living in their car in the same area, at the East Fork of the Trask River.
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district
Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Hillsboro mattress store fined $67,000 for safety violations
State inspectors say the employer forced employees to drive an unsafe vehicle for deliveries. A Hillsboro mattress store has been fined nearly $67,000 for workplace safety violations, according to an announcement from the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. Of the penalties, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSHA) cited "willfully exposing employees to serious injury or death from potential traffic accidents" as the most serious. The Mattress MegaStore located on Southeast Baseline Street in Hillsboro was the subject of an inspection by Oregon OSHA after an anonymous complaint. A D V E R...
cityofseaside.us
Special Enforcement: 2022 Holiday Season Impaired Driving
This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with The Seaside Police Department (SPD) to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. NHTSA and SPD want all drivers to remember this lifesaving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together December 15th 2022, through January 1st 2023, to take drunk drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.
Hillsboro Police Log: Wheelchair thief brandishes squirrel at cops
The Hillsboro Police Department runs down calls for service from Nov. 14-20, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 14 A man and a juvenile man unlawfully entered a home being remodeled in the 500 block of Southwest Cedar Street and damaged items inside, spraying graffiti and such. Arriving officers, with the help of a K-9, captured them. One suspect had a loaded firearm. A man stole...
Motorcyclist, 23, dies in crash with Kia in Bethany
Despite emergency measures, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Bethany Saturday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials reveal new details in deadly crash on Highway 26 near Banks
Additional details have emerged in the crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.
Troutdale man arrested in undercover child predator sting
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a sixth suspect was arrested in a child predator sting that first launched in September.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
kptv.com
MAX train rapist sentenced to prison for 2021 assault
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beaverton MAX stop pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an incident in June 2021. According to the D.A.’s Office, a 31-year-old woman...
WCSO: Suspects flee from police in Beaverton, deputy's car rammed
Police were attempting to arrest a suspect last Monday, Nov. 28, before the suspect fled. A suspect rammed a police car and injured a deputy while attempting to help a wanted man flee from officers on Monday, Nov. 28, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Police say 25-year-old Anthony Kiontae Czerniejewski had a felony warrant for his arrest and was in an apartment in the 2400 block of Southwest Ecole Avenue in Beaverton that night. When deputies arrived, no one inside answered the door, but deputies learned that Czerniejewski had fled on...
KATU.com
Can you ID this man?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
Comments / 0