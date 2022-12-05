ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

wkzo.com

Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Nine year sentence for Kalamazoo woman intending to distribute fentanyl

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced on Monday, December 5 that a Kalamazoo woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and intent to distribute 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl. According to the attorney’s office, 39-year-old Candi Tayor...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Multiple stolen items recovered by Kalamazoo County deputies at Comstock Township residence

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sherriff’s deputies recovered multiple stolen items on Monday, December 5. They did so when patrolling the area of East MN Avenue and South 29th Street where they observed a travel trailer behind a residence in the 4000 block of South 29th Street, matching the description of one reported stolen in Pavilion Township days earlier.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Police search for missing Portland man

PORTLAND, MI — Michigan State Police are trying to find 42-year-old James Haislip Jr. of Portland who has been missing since Friday. Haislip has a traumatic brain injury and authorities think he might be in metro Detroit. Haislip is white, five-feet-eleven, 190 pounds with a shaved head and hazel...
PORTLAND, MI
wkzo.com

New head football coach named for Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University named it’s newest head football coach on Thursday, December 8. The announcement comes just ten days after the university fired head coach Tim Lester from their football program during the last week of November. 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Alabama native Lance...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

KALAMAZOO, MI

