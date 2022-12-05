Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkzo.com
Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
wkzo.com
Downtown Kalamazoo businesses launch inaugural “Moonlight Madness” late night shopping event
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Those wanting to do some late night holiday shopping will soon be able to enjoy extended store hours until 11 p.m., extended restaurant hours and specials, during Kalamazoo’s very first Moonlight Madness event on Friday, December 9. During the event, shoppers will be...
wkzo.com
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
wkzo.com
Nine year sentence for Kalamazoo woman intending to distribute fentanyl
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced on Monday, December 5 that a Kalamazoo woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and intent to distribute 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl. According to the attorney’s office, 39-year-old Candi Tayor...
wkzo.com
Multiple stolen items recovered by Kalamazoo County deputies at Comstock Township residence
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sherriff’s deputies recovered multiple stolen items on Monday, December 5. They did so when patrolling the area of East MN Avenue and South 29th Street where they observed a travel trailer behind a residence in the 4000 block of South 29th Street, matching the description of one reported stolen in Pavilion Township days earlier.
wkzo.com
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County deputies recover stolen vehicle during flee and elude incident
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in Comstock Township on Monday, December 5. Deputies responded to the area of East G Avenue on North 35th Street around 4:30 p.m. on a report that a stolen Chevy S-10 pickup was seen in the area.
wkzo.com
Police search for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, MI — Michigan State Police are trying to find 42-year-old James Haislip Jr. of Portland who has been missing since Friday. Haislip has a traumatic brain injury and authorities think he might be in metro Detroit. Haislip is white, five-feet-eleven, 190 pounds with a shaved head and hazel...
wkzo.com
Two occupants injured during Athens Township home invasion, suspect arrested
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was taken into custody on Tuesday after he broke into an Athens Township residence and assaulted two occupants during a home invasion. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 7:30 a.m. to Mulberry Avenue near Q...
wkzo.com
New head football coach named for Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University named it’s newest head football coach on Thursday, December 8. The announcement comes just ten days after the university fired head coach Tim Lester from their football program during the last week of November. 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Alabama native Lance...
wkzo.com
WMU names Lance Taylor as new Broncos head football coach
KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – It did not take long to fill the vacant head football coaches job at Western Michigan University. Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced on Thursday the hiring of Lance Taylor as the new head coach of the WMU Football program,. Taylor will be introduced as...
Comments / 0