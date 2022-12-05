ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

KSAT 12

Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season

San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities announces upcoming holiday hours

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities is reminding customers that their offices and drive-thru will be closed for the upcoming holidays. They will be closed Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas. The offices and drive-thru will also be closed Monday, January 2...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The improbable snowfall of December 7, 2017

When it comes to snowfall memories, older San Antonians will harken back to 1985 and forgetting February 2021′s winter experience is impossible. But, one of my favorite snowfall events is the one that happened on this date five years ago. The timing was impeccable. It was just enough to make a respectable snowman, while the glistening sun the next morning made for a scene right out of a Hallmark movie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum

SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

