Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Albany Tech to offer flexible evening classes in health care fields
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program starting spring semester of 2023. Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and...
Brad Lanier Oil Co. holds groundbreaking for Dawson travel center
ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company’s latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
WALB 10
Albany food box giveway set for mid December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
WALB 10
Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
WALB 10
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Urban Incentive Wall Street is a new group in Moultrie. Launched in 2021, its goal is to support Black businesses. “Building starts with a foundation” is what CEO and founder, Shaunta Moore, says. That’s why she helps small Black business owners get their start.
WALB 10
Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
WALB 10
New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election season to a close. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous alert system. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous...
hotelnewsresource.com
Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold
Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
WALB 10
2 late Albany leaders honored at tree lighting ceremony
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday the 32nd celebration of Lights Christmas parade was hosted and a part of the parade was the annual Christmas lighting ceremony. This year the lighting ceremony honored two late Albany leaders. One was Dr. Anthony Parker, who spent nearly three decades as Albany Tech’s President. Another was Reverend Charles Sherrod. Sherrod helped found and lead the Albany Movement.
WALB 10
Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students. The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.
WALB 10
Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of organizations throughout South Georgia giving back this holiday season. One particular one in Thomasville is ensuring that kids in need wake up on Christmas morning to brand-new toys. Buy A Little Give A Lot is a nonprofit organization that donates to...
Albany commissioners consider commercial investment districts to spur growth
ALBANY — With the coming implementation of a master plan, Albany’s downtown is on track for revitalization and, the hope is, a return of vibrancy and business activity to the district. Now some city commission members are turning their gaze toward two other economic corridors that have fallen...
WALB 10
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The founder and students of the Life Preparatory School for Boys had to be taken to a local hospital after being involved in a Wednesday night car crash, according to a post from the school. The students were taken to a local emergency room to get...
wfxl.com
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
Albany H.E.A.R.T. Organization plans to give away 200 pairs of new athletic shoes
ALBANY — The group with one of the biggest H.E.A.R.T.s in Albany is reaching out to youngsters again this Christmas, delivering items that are typically at the top of kids’ wish lists. The H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) Organization is donating 200 pairs of Under Armour and...
'No sleight of hand': Albany City Commission discusses proposed new district map with voters
ALBANY — The decline in Albany’s population will mean some big changes in the drawing of city ward boundaries and, depending on which map is chosen, could mean some residents get a new representative on the City Commission. The commission has decided on two versions as the finalists...
WALB 10
Several more unseasonably warm days
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another foggy damp morning gave way to a fair warm afternoon. With the sun peeking through temperatures topped the upper 70s low 80s. Albany’s high of 80° just shy of the record 82° set in 1978. Tonight, fog becomes thick again especially for...
Dougherty County School Board earns group's highest designation
ALBANY — It’s official: Dougherty County’s School Board is “exemplary,” as judged by the Georgia School Boards Association. The board received that designation, the highest recognition awarded to local boards of education by the state organization, on Friday during the group’s annual conference held in Atlanta.
Albany Tech Criminal Justice, Early Childhood classes to be offered weekends
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will expand its weekend class sessions to include two additional programs this spring: Criminal Justice Technology and Early Childhood Care and Education. During the current fall semester, ATC offered General Education courses on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. These additional Weekend College classes will...
WALB 10
Counsel appointed to determine possible removal of Cordele City Commission chairman
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A special counsel has been appointed to determine whether or not the chairman of the Cordele City Commission should be ousted from office. The council will conduct an investigative hearing on the possible removal of Josh Desiro from the helm of the city commission. Deriso’s tenure...
Comments / 0