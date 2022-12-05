ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

Albany Tech to offer flexible evening classes in health care fields

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program starting spring semester of 2023. Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Brad Lanier Oil Co. holds groundbreaking for Dawson travel center

ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company’s latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
DAWSON, GA
WALB 10

Albany food box giveway set for mid December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election season to a close. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous alert system. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous...
MOULTRIE, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold

Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

2 late Albany leaders honored at tree lighting ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday the 32nd celebration of Lights Christmas parade was hosted and a part of the parade was the annual Christmas lighting ceremony. This year the lighting ceremony honored two late Albany leaders. One was Dr. Anthony Parker, who spent nearly three decades as Albany Tech’s President. Another was Reverend Charles Sherrod. Sherrod helped found and lead the Albany Movement.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students. The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of organizations throughout South Georgia giving back this holiday season. One particular one in Thomasville is ensuring that kids in need wake up on Christmas morning to brand-new toys. Buy A Little Give A Lot is a nonprofit organization that donates to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity

Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Several more unseasonably warm days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another foggy damp morning gave way to a fair warm afternoon. With the sun peeking through temperatures topped the upper 70s low 80s. Albany’s high of 80° just shy of the record 82° set in 1978. Tonight, fog becomes thick again especially for...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Counsel appointed to determine possible removal of Cordele City Commission chairman

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A special counsel has been appointed to determine whether or not the chairman of the Cordele City Commission should be ousted from office. The council will conduct an investigative hearing on the possible removal of Josh Desiro from the helm of the city commission. Deriso’s tenure...

