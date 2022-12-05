ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right-wing commentator Nick Fuentes seen throwing drink in L.A. In-N-Out: report

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – White supremacist live streamer Nick Fuentes was caught on video throwing a drink inside a Los Angeles In-N-Out.

According to TMZ , who had the video of Fuentes throwing the drink, Fuentes was eating with a friend when a couple approached the table and an argument ensued. The couple reportedly threw “ketchup-filled paper cups” at Fuentes before walking out.

The video shows Fuentes throwing the drink, but it missed the couple and sprayed two men right near him. The men are seen approaching Fuentes and engaging in a conversation with him.

The police were not called and Fuentes and his friend left the restaurant shortly after.

Fuentes is no stranger to controversy. The political commentator had dinner with Kanye “Ye” West and former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in late November. Trump has since maintained he didn’t know Fuentes prior to the dinner.

