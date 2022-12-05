Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhomeTechnology JournalSparks, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergSparks, NV
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Related
Sierra Sun
Entertainment this week: Winter concert, live music, ornament workshop, Noel Nights, photos with Santa
The Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus is excited to present “Images of Winter,” a holiday concert for the community at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Resort at Squaw Creek. Tickets to this special concert are on sale now an available for $20, and...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Church to host downtown event on Christmas Eve
TRUCKEE, Calif. — There are few places in the world more charming to experience Christmas than downtown Truckee. The festive lights, the mountain air, the freshly fallen snow — it’s a sight to behold and a tradition to start with the whole family. Don’t miss this annual Truckee experience on Christmas Eve.
sparkstrib.com
Christmas comes to Sparks this weekend with plenty of holiday events on tap
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and kids will be able to catch a glimpse of him all around Sparks. The 39 North Pole Village will be lit up December 1-3rd, featuring a free holiday light festival full of thousands of twinkling lights along with holiday shopping booths, activities, entertainment, and more.
Sierra Sun
Local author, illustrator partner to create children’s book recognizing ski patrol dogs
TRUCKEE, Calif. — For dog owners and dog lovers, they know how important a dog can be for themselves and their family. Truckee’s Megan Butcher saw the importance of dogs first-hand, since their dog Walter worked ski patrol with her husband at Alpine. When Walter died in August 2020, Butcher decided the best way to remember him and recognize the work he and other ski patrol dogs did would be to write a children’s book.
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town
(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Saturday, Dec. 24. You can see it with its decorative...
Record-Courier
Winter returns to Valley this weekend
Winter weather is forecast to return this weekend with a chance of up to 4 inches of snow in Carson Valley and blizzard conditions in the Sierra that may make travel nearly impossible at times, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch has been issued for Lake...
2news.com
Widened On-Ramp at Spaghetti Bowl Now Open
This is the final part of the first phase of NDOT's Spaghetti Bowl improvement project. The widened Reno spaghetti bowl ramp is the final major construction component of the current phase of NDOT’s Spaghetti Bowl renovations,
Sierra Sun
Gold legend, part-time Tahoe resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf legend and part-time Lake Tahoe resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village. Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
Sierra Sun
Nevada City man guilty of driving in protected forest area
A U.S. judge found a Nevada City man guilty for operating a vehicle in a protected area of the Tahoe National Forest, officials said Monday. According to Lauren Faulkenberry of Tahoe National Forest, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found 36-year-old Ross McKnight guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government.
2news.com
New Subsidized Student Housing Taking Shape in Carson
Carson City residents might know Friends in Service Helping, or "FISH," for their thrift shop and food bank, but a new project, with big long-term goals, is finally taking shape on Carson's main drag. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing, to help adults who...
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley resort offering locals discount at on-site restaurants
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek has announced a special dining discount for local residents available throughout the winter ski season. Additionally, Sandy’s Pub, the resort’s casual restaurant and sports bar, debuts new Sunday breakfast specials for football season. The updated dining experience includes new breakfast-inspired dishes paired with specialty cocktail selections.
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Truckee Tavern & Grill’s Mediterranean White Bass
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Adult Dental Day at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LIBERTY Dental Plan and Community Health Alliance have partnered to bring free oral healthcare to adults who are uninsured or in need. Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. The event takes place at the Community Health Alliance Sparks location on Oddie Boulevard.
Sierra Sun
Active weather: Stormy week ahead for Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Stormy days are ahead this week for Lake Tahoe. Winter weather will continue to cause travel impacts in the Sierra through early Tuesday with a short storm reprieve midweek before another quick moving system arrives Thursday night. A more potent storm is possible for the weekend.
tmpresale.com
Marca Registrada at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno Feb 24th, 2023 – presale password
The Marca Registrada presale password that so many been looking for is up and available for our members. For a short time you can buy your very own tickets before the public. This presale is the time to acquire passes, in advance of they go on sale to the public and |maybe sell out. Buy your tickets ASAP to see Marca Registrada in Reno, NV 🙂
Sierra Sun
Placer County releases revised EIR for Palisades Tahoe development
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Following a court order requiring approvals to further develop areas within Olympic Valley, Placer County has released a revised environmental impact report for the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. The announcement makes official the resort’s intent to seek entitlements to revitalize and complete the...
KOLO TV Reno
Portions of interstate to open again as Spaghetti Bowl Project wraps first phase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 will open once again Tuesday night after being widened as the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl project is nearing its completion. Widening the Reno spaghetti bowl ramp is the final construction component of the current renovations to the area. Upon...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — East Fork Fire and Douglas deputies responded to a drowning death off East Valley Road reported at around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Emergency services responded to vehicle collisions reported at Johnson Lane and Wildhorse Drive at 3:20 p.m. and on Langley in the Ranchos at 5:30 p.m.
Comments / 0