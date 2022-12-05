ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands finalizes $600M spending plan

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has finalized its spending plans for $600 million of state funding. DHHL wants to develop more than 2,700 new homestead lots statewide. That would include about 1,500 on Oʻahu and more than 500 in Maui County. The plans were sent to the Legislature...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Report finds sharp spike in percentage of Hawaii residents living in poverty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows a worrisome jump in the number of Hawaii families who are struggling to afford basic needs like housing, food and clothing. On Tuesday, Aloha United Way released its most recent “ALICE Report” that tracks how people are doing financially. It found the number of people living in poverty in Hawaii grew from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

McCartney cancels major tourism contract in final minutes as director

In his final minutes as head of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Mike McCartney cancelled the award for a lucrative tourism contract. The contract was worth $34 million and sought a firm to handle two years of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's brand marketing and management for the U.S.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Sweepstakes Rules - End-of-Year Membership Campaign 2022

HPR is giving away several prizes during its End-of-Year 2022 Membership Campaign, December 6-9, 2022. Contribute while offers are available to be automatically entered to win. NO DONATION OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. By entering...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

In inauguration speech, Gov. Green touts his Big Island ties as rural doctor

Josh Green, who spent more than 20 years as a physician in rural Hawai’i County, opened his inauguration speech as Hawaiʻiʻs 9th governor by touting his Big Island ties. On Monday, from the dais at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Green credited the people of Nāʻālehu, Ocean View, Punaluʻu, South Kona and Volcano with teaching him “the true meaning of aloha,” before attributing the impetus of his political career to in-clinic experiences.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

New Hawaiʻi County Council sworn in Monday

The nine members of the new Hawai‘i County Council — all chosen by their communities to make the Big Island better — were sworn in Monday during the Hawai‘i County Inaugural Ceremony at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. About 200 people attended the festive event,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?

After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Vog from Maunaloa begins to raise concerns among north side communities

Satellite imagery from this morning shows the front of Maunaloa's lava flow just under 2 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The front is creeping forward at about 70 feet per hour — less than half its speed yesterday. Scientists say that is not a sign that the eruption is nearing a close since lava is still being produced at significant rates at Fissure 3.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor

In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is days away from becoming Hawaii’s ninth governor. He’ll be sworn in Monday during an inauguration ceremony at Blaisdell Arena. In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now before the ceremony, Green discussed what changes he plans to make in his first 100 days in office.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy