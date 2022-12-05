Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands finalizes $600M spending plan
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has finalized its spending plans for $600 million of state funding. DHHL wants to develop more than 2,700 new homestead lots statewide. That would include about 1,500 on Oʻahu and more than 500 in Maui County. The plans were sent to the Legislature...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Sworn in as governor, Green commits to housing initiatives and 'regressive' tax cutting
Gov.-elect Josh Green shakes hands with officials after the swearing in ceremony on Dec. 5, 2022. Standing before a crowd at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Gov. Josh Green rose to the state’s highest office. During his inaugural address, Green took note of the broad disparity across the state,...
Hawaii’s new Gov. Green aims to end tax on food, medication
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green took the oath of office on Monday and immediately vowed to address homelessness and housing, and ask the Legislature to help eliminate the state’s tax on food and medication. Green said in his inaugural address that he wanted to get rid...
Green, Luke inaugurations Monday, Dec. 5
Gov.-Elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sylvia Luke are set to have their inauguration ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell arena.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report finds sharp spike in percentage of Hawaii residents living in poverty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows a worrisome jump in the number of Hawaii families who are struggling to afford basic needs like housing, food and clothing. On Tuesday, Aloha United Way released its most recent “ALICE Report” that tracks how people are doing financially. It found the number of people living in poverty in Hawaii grew from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
McCartney cancels major tourism contract in final minutes as director
In his final minutes as head of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Mike McCartney cancelled the award for a lucrative tourism contract. The contract was worth $34 million and sought a firm to handle two years of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's brand marketing and management for the U.S.
KITV.com
24 hours before transitioning between Hawaii Governors, David Ige says his goodbyes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Just a day hours before the handing over of power from the current Hawaii governor to the new one, the road to transition is taking place. Planners of the 2022 Governor's Inauguration spent all day Sunday rehearsing for the big event. Stand-ins took the place of principal officials.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Sweepstakes Rules - End-of-Year Membership Campaign 2022
HPR is giving away several prizes during its End-of-Year 2022 Membership Campaign, December 6-9, 2022. Contribute while offers are available to be automatically entered to win. NO DONATION OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. By entering...
bigislandnow.com
In inauguration speech, Gov. Green touts his Big Island ties as rural doctor
Josh Green, who spent more than 20 years as a physician in rural Hawai’i County, opened his inauguration speech as Hawaiʻiʻs 9th governor by touting his Big Island ties. On Monday, from the dais at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Green credited the people of Nāʻālehu, Ocean View, Punaluʻu, South Kona and Volcano with teaching him “the true meaning of aloha,” before attributing the impetus of his political career to in-clinic experiences.
Hawaii road in limbo as Mauna Loa lava continues to crawl
HONOLULU (AP) — About a week-and-a-half since the world’s largest volcano began erupting, Hawaii officials continue to brace for slow-moving lava to intersect with a crucial Big Island road, even though scientists are not sure when or even if that will happen. On Wednesday morning, lava from Mauna...
bigislandnow.com
New Hawaiʻi County Council sworn in Monday
The nine members of the new Hawai‘i County Council — all chosen by their communities to make the Big Island better — were sworn in Monday during the Hawai‘i County Inaugural Ceremony at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. About 200 people attended the festive event,...
bigislandnow.com
Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?
After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
How you can recycle electronics on Hawaiʻi Island
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announced its plans to begin recycling programs in 2022 and 2023 for electronics.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
hawaiipublicradio.org
Vog from Maunaloa begins to raise concerns among north side communities
Satellite imagery from this morning shows the front of Maunaloa's lava flow just under 2 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The front is creeping forward at about 70 feet per hour — less than half its speed yesterday. Scientists say that is not a sign that the eruption is nearing a close since lava is still being produced at significant rates at Fissure 3.
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid spike in respiratory illnesses, some Hawaii shelves run low on cold medicines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii drug stores are running low on cold medicines and children’s painkillers ― a nationwide trend as demand increases along with respiratory viruses. At a drug store in East Honolulu, some shelves for adult and children’s cold medicines were empty. Drugmaker Johnson &...
kauainownews.com
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Flags at the state Capitol in Honolulu and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard are flying at half-staff today in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. At the direction of President Joe Biden, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green ordered the flags to be flown...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is days away from becoming Hawaii’s ninth governor. He’ll be sworn in Monday during an inauguration ceremony at Blaisdell Arena. In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now before the ceremony, Green discussed what changes he plans to make in his first 100 days in office.
LIST: Best manapua spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranked the best manapua spots within a region and came out with their list of best manapua on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
Comments / 0