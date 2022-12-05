Read full article on original website
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
cleveland19.com
Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
Ohio family accused of stealing $7 million
A family accused of stealing millions of dollars in small business loans, had their indictment unsealed by a federal grand jury in Cleveland recently.
Man shot in head, killed while waiting in line at Ohio convenience store
It happened just before noon Thursday, Nov. 24, at Super One Market, 4501 Lee Road.
huroninsider.com
Police searching for 17-year-old girl
SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Rylee Stookey. Police believe that Stookey left her home on her own free will. They also believe that she is now on the East Coast, possibly in the New Jersey, New York or Connecticut areas. Stookey is 5’8″,...
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
WDTN
What we know about woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her parents appeared in court Wednesday, but a bond was not set due to concerns by the judge. Emily Deese, 34, faces six charges, including attempted felony murder and felonious assault after the stabbing at a North Ridgeville home Tuesday afternoon.
Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash
crawfordcountynow.com
Community supports Bucyrus man in fight against cancer
BUCYRUS–The community is rallying around a Bucyrus man who is battling cancer and facing surgery in Cleveland after the holidays. Mark Betti, 60, is undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, which was detected in August. Once his rounds of chemotherapy and radiation are complete, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic plan to remove the cancerous tumor in early January.
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
New charges in 2020 shooting of Cleveland police officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges just filed against a woman for shooting a Cleveland police officer and sending him to the hospital more than two years ago.
ODA issues health alert for cheese spreads sold locally
The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville.
crawfordcountynow.com
Walking infraction leads to drug bust
BUCYRUS—On Monday at approximately 8:16 pm, Officer Wireman observed a man, later identified as Shannon Michener, 46, of Bucyrus walking across Marion Road near the On Way Gas Station as he committed a pedestrian traffic offense. Officer Wireman attempted to make contact with Michener in reference to the observed...
2 Ohio hospital employees arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Two suspects who were arrested in November on felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach are University Hospital employees.
‘Serious risk’: Investigators reveal more about suspect arrested for Hopkins security breach
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the US Attorney’s Office in Cleveland has filed new papers calling Isaac Woolley “a serious risk of flight and danger,” in a push to keep him in jail awaiting trial for an incident that shut down Cleveland Hopkins international Airport.
Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.
How Ohio high school students raised more than $8K in 20 minutes
Students at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma are digging into their pockets for a good cause.
14-year-old boy fatally shot Ohio man in head during argument: Marshals
The 14-year-old suspect allegedly killed 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic, shooting him in the head during an argument.
