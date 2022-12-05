ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, OH

cleveland19.com

Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death

KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Police searching for 17-year-old girl

SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Rylee Stookey. Police believe that Stookey left her home on her own free will. They also believe that she is now on the East Coast, possibly in the New Jersey, New York or Connecticut areas. Stookey is 5’8″,...
SANDUSKY, OH
DogTime

Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio

In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
TOLEDO, OH
10TV

Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Powell man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on US 23 in Orange Township. According to OSHP, 32-year-old Ryan Salvator was driving north...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Community supports Bucyrus man in fight against cancer

BUCYRUS–The community is rallying around a Bucyrus man who is battling cancer and facing surgery in Cleveland after the holidays. Mark Betti, 60, is undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, which was detected in August. Once his rounds of chemotherapy and radiation are complete, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic plan to remove the cancerous tumor in early January.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

crawfordcountynow.com

Walking infraction leads to drug bust

BUCYRUS—On Monday at approximately 8:16 pm, Officer Wireman observed a man, later identified as Shannon Michener, 46, of Bucyrus walking across Marion Road near the On Way Gas Station as he committed a pedestrian traffic offense. Officer Wireman attempted to make contact with Michener in reference to the observed...
BUCYRUS, OH
WTOL 11

Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday

TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.
TIFFIN, OH

