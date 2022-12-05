ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Curwensville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Drug Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Curwensville man pleaded guilty to felony drug charges Monday during colloquy court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Nicholas Chase Hecei, 22, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, and felony...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Felony Drug Conviction Gets Jamestown Man Six Years in Prison

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to six years in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge in December 2021. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 50-year-old Christopher Howie received his sentence Wednesday in Chautauqua County Court on a Class B felony count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Schmidt says Howie was originally scheduled to be sentenced in May, but he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was sentenced as non-violent predicate felon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force were involved in this case.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

PSP Lewis Run Trooper Facing DUI Charges

A Pennsylvania State Trooper out of the Lewis Run barracks is facing charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated on duty. According to reports, Trooper Austin Burney was found to b e under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday November 27th. Trooper Burney is being charged with DUI Unsafe Driving, Fail to Keep Right, Disregarding traffic lanes and DUI with BAC .08% to 10%.
LEWIS RUN, PA
nyspnews.com

Domestic dispute results in large gun arrest

On November 25, 2022, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Major D. Stearns, 30 of Ellington, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (10 Counts), Menacing 2nd, Assault 3rd and Criminal Obstruction Breathing. On November 25, 2022, at 3:38...
ELLINGTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police charge Trooper with DUI

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, November 27. Burney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 48-3-04 in McKean County. Burney enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated in August 2021 with the 161st Cadet Class. He has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run since his academy graduation. Due to the charges, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.
HARRISBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
CLARION, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo arrested in Walmart multi-state crime spree

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
ALTOONA, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
wesb.com

19 Arrested in Chautauqua County Drug Busts

19 people are facing charges after an investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown and one in Falconer, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Law Enforcement Descend on Kane in “Saturation” Effort

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions descended upon Kane yesterday as part of a massive co-ordinated enforcement effort. The “saturation patrol” as officials describe it included officers from McKean County Detectives, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, McKean County Drug Task Force, McKean County K9 Unit, Kane Borough Police, Bradford City Police, Bradford City K9, McKean County Sheriff’s Department, City of St. Mary’s Police, Emporium Police, McKean County Probation, Warren County Detective, Warren Drug Task Force, Elk County Detective, Homeland Security-Pittsburgh, and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office.
KANE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused In Assault, Burglary At Local Apartment Building

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a person with a knife during a burglary at a local apartment building. Jamestown Police arrested Raushaun Smith following the alleged crime at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Downtown Jamestown last Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Salamanca man arrested for DWI

On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin A. Oliver., 24, of Salamanca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Oliver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Oliver had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Oliver had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Oliver was released with appearance tickets for the town of Orchard Park court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
CLARION COUNTY, PA

