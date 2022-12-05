Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Curwensville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Drug Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Curwensville man pleaded guilty to felony drug charges Monday during colloquy court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Nicholas Chase Hecei, 22, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, and felony...
Jamestown man arrested, attempted to run over victim with vehicle
A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation determined he tried to run over someone with his vehicle.
chautauquatoday.com
Felony Drug Conviction Gets Jamestown Man Six Years in Prison
A Jamestown man has been sentenced to six years in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge in December 2021. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 50-year-old Christopher Howie received his sentence Wednesday in Chautauqua County Court on a Class B felony count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Schmidt says Howie was originally scheduled to be sentenced in May, but he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was sentenced as non-violent predicate felon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force were involved in this case.
wesb.com
PSP Lewis Run Trooper Facing DUI Charges
A Pennsylvania State Trooper out of the Lewis Run barracks is facing charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated on duty. According to reports, Trooper Austin Burney was found to b e under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday November 27th. Trooper Burney is being charged with DUI Unsafe Driving, Fail to Keep Right, Disregarding traffic lanes and DUI with BAC .08% to 10%.
nyspnews.com
Domestic dispute results in large gun arrest
On November 25, 2022, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Major D. Stearns, 30 of Ellington, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (10 Counts), Menacing 2nd, Assault 3rd and Criminal Obstruction Breathing. On November 25, 2022, at 3:38...
State Police charge Trooper with DUI
Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, November 27. Burney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 48-3-04 in McKean County. Burney enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated in August 2021 with the 161st Cadet Class. He has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run since his academy graduation. Due to the charges, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Admits to Stealing Guns, Other Items from Her Father; Tells Police She Was Addicted to Meth
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who told police she was addicted to crystal methamphetamine is behind bars after admitting to police that she stole items from her father and sold them. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 38-year-old Ashley Marie Kerschner on Monday:. Theft by...
Altoona duo arrested in Walmart multi-state crime spree
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
Multiple guns seized following domestic dispute in Chautauqua County
New York State police announced an arrest was made and multiple guns were seized following a domestic dispute in Chautauqua County.
‘This isn’t over:’ Inmate charged with attacking employee in Clearfield County state prison
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The words “this isn’t over” rang out in a kitchen area at SCI Houtzdale as an inmate was pulled back from attacking an employee with closed fists, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers said that on Nov. 20, 37-year-old Brandon Austill was in the pots and pans area, cleaning when […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
wesb.com
19 Arrested in Chautauqua County Drug Busts
19 people are facing charges after an investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown and one in Falconer, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
wesb.com
Law Enforcement Descend on Kane in “Saturation” Effort
Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions descended upon Kane yesterday as part of a massive co-ordinated enforcement effort. The “saturation patrol” as officials describe it included officers from McKean County Detectives, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, McKean County Drug Task Force, McKean County K9 Unit, Kane Borough Police, Bradford City Police, Bradford City K9, McKean County Sheriff’s Department, City of St. Mary’s Police, Emporium Police, McKean County Probation, Warren County Detective, Warren Drug Task Force, Elk County Detective, Homeland Security-Pittsburgh, and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office.
explore venango
Parker Woman Who Allegedly Held Gun to Her Head, Hit Fiancé With Metal Pipe Faces Hearing on Tuesday
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker woman who allegedly held a gun to her head and then hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused In Assault, Burglary At Local Apartment Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a person with a knife during a burglary at a local apartment building. Jamestown Police arrested Raushaun Smith following the alleged crime at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Downtown Jamestown last Friday.
nyspnews.com
Salamanca man arrested for DWI
On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin A. Oliver., 24, of Salamanca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Oliver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Oliver had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Oliver had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Oliver was released with appearance tickets for the town of Orchard Park court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
State police searching for stolen pickup truck from Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information regarding a Chevrolet truck that was stolen from a Reynoldsville man. Sometime between Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 6:45 a.m., a green 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 7700 block of Route 28 in Warsaw Township, according to the […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
