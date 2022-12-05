ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Related
WKRG News 5

10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
DESTIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL
niceville.com

Eglin Airmen earn top enlisted rank

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Eglin Air Force Base has announced eleven chief master sergeant selectees from the 33rd Fighter Wing, 96th Test Wing, 325th Fighter Wing, and 372nd Training Squadron. Air Force officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa makes front cover of state-wide calendar for second year in a row

On December 2, 2022, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) unveiled the county photos featured in their 2022-2023 annual calendar: Keep Calm & Love Water. Out of 67 counties in Florida, Okaloosa County was selected as the cover photo for this year’s calendar. According to a statement from the county, this is the second year in a row that Florida Association of Counties has selected Okaloosa County to represent the state on the cover of their annual calendar.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

The hottest December day in Destin area

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Weather data tracking back to 1996 in the Destin area lists Dec. 27, 2008, as the hottest December day in the history of the region at 85 degrees. Second on that list is Dec. 2, 2021, at 82 degrees. A day that WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologists say […]
DESTIN, FL
Evie M.

The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds

The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WJHG-TV

Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
FLORIDA STATE
