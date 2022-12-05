Read full article on original website
10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
Okaloosa County Board to present options to purchase Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, $4M cash investment
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners approved a motion at the Dec. 6 meeting to present three options to the City of Fort Walton Beach in hopes to purchase the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Option 1: The County would purchase the City’s Fairgrounds Property.This would be […]
Pensacola, Escambia Co., designated as 1 of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Park Service has designated the City of Pensacola and Escambia County as one of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities. According to NPS, only one city from each state or territory can be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as an American World War II Heritage […]
Eglin Airmen earn top enlisted rank
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Eglin Air Force Base has announced eleven chief master sergeant selectees from the 33rd Fighter Wing, 96th Test Wing, 325th Fighter Wing, and 372nd Training Squadron. Air Force officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of...
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
Okaloosa makes front cover of state-wide calendar for second year in a row
On December 2, 2022, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) unveiled the county photos featured in their 2022-2023 annual calendar: Keep Calm & Love Water. Out of 67 counties in Florida, Okaloosa County was selected as the cover photo for this year’s calendar. According to a statement from the county, this is the second year in a row that Florida Association of Counties has selected Okaloosa County to represent the state on the cover of their annual calendar.
The hottest December day in Destin area
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Weather data tracking back to 1996 in the Destin area lists Dec. 27, 2008, as the hottest December day in the history of the region at 85 degrees. Second on that list is Dec. 2, 2021, at 82 degrees. A day that WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologists say […]
The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds
The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Santa Rosa County deputy lied to insurance company, says arrest report
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with insurance fraud earlier this week. According to his arrest report, the insurance fraud was due to him not having insurance on a van when he got into a wreck, then adding the van to his coverage plan and filing a […]
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of NAS Pensacola Remembrance Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of “Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation on Monday, which said Dec. 6 would be known as “Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day” in Florida. “On December 6, 2019, a horrific act of terrorism […]
Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
