Oklahoma City, OK

Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned

 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents.

Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 killings.

“Eyewitnesses to the murders have stated that (Wu) demanded $300,000 be handed over to him by other employees of the marijuana operation, as a return of a portion of his ‘investment’ in the enterprise,” Assistant District Attorney Austin Murrey wrote. “The fact that it could not be handed over on a moment’s notice is what precipitated the mass murder.”

Prosecutors on Friday also filed a motion that Wu be held without bond.

In an arrest affidavit filed in the case, a worker who was at the farm on the day of the killings told investigators that a man, later identified as Wu, came into the garage and shot one man in the leg.

“The suspect held multiple people inside the garage at gunpoint,” Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent Phillip Ott wrote in the affidavit. “The suspect demanded $300,000 within the next half hour or he was going to kill everyone in the garage.”

Another worker at the farm told investigators Wu had worked at the farm about a year earlier.

Killed in the attack were Quirong Lin, Chen He Chun, Chen He Qiang and Fang Hui Lee, court documents show. A fifth person, Yi Fei Lin, was wounded. Authorities have said Wu and all of the victims were Chinese citizens and that the pot farm on a 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes.

Wu is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday, court documents show. Jail and court records don’t indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The state’s motion also indicates there is video that depicts portions of the slayings and that eyewitnesses who know Wu have positively identified him. Authorities have previously said the victims were “executed.”

Wu was arrested Nov. 22 in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was flagged by a car tag reader, police in Miami Beach said. Oklahoma authorities took Wu from Miami-Dade County jail Wednesday, and he was booked into the Kingfisher County jail on Thursday.

KOCO

Person shot, another assaulted in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after one was shot and another was assaulted Wednesday afternoon in Norman. At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near West Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southwest. They found two victims – a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself

A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person killed in hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6 p.m. near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Police said one person was left dead on the road. Police do not have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

OKC Police’s Crowd-Sourced Effort Exploits Accused

When a 67-year-old man reported a clothing theft in September, Oklahoma City police turned to crowd-sourced crime solving. “This person stole clothes from a laundry room in the 1200 block of N. Kate,” a public information officer declared in a Facebook post that included a grainy surveillance image of a woman in a strapless top walking empty-handed in the Jeltz Senior Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police investigating after shooting occurs near 2 schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed two victims have been found. Reports say one victim, a 21-year-old man, had a gunshot wound while the other, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted. Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released. There are no suspects in custody at...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed UCO Student Sentenced

A man accused of selling pills that killed a UCO student in 2021 has received a suspended life sentence. Cameron Payne entered a blind guilty plea to a 2nd-degree murder sentence back in September after he sold Kyle Ward fentanyl instead of oxycodone. Payne is set to spend the first 30 years of his sentence in jail and court records show that he will also pay some fines.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Elijah Walker Trial Set To Continue Into 2023

The high-profile trial of an Edmond man accused of shooting his parents in front of his younger brother will continue into the next year. In 2019, then-19-year-old Michael Elijah Walker allegedly said his parents were Satan worshippers who were sending him telepathic messages. Walker's family said Elijah has a history...
EDMOND, OK
tulsatoday.com

What happened at Edmond High?

On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
EDMOND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

