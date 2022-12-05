ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

QB Cade McNamara: Final year at Michigan was my ‘highest high’ and ‘lowest low’

Cade McNamara called the last 12 months at Michigan, before choosing to enter the transfer portal last week, one of the wildest rides of his football career. In a wide-ranging interview this week on “The Room,” a video podcast co-hosted by Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen and decorated quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer, McNamara called the end of the 2021 season and being voted captain by his teammates for the 2022 season “my highest high” and losing the starting job to J.J. McCarthy “my lowest low.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State freshman enters transfer portal

Michigan State football is up to five entries into the transfer portal since its 2022 season ended, as freshman defensive end Chase Carter announced his departure from the program via Twitter on Monday. "I want to thank Coach Tucker, the coaching staff and the entire Michigan State family for embracing...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns

ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
CLEVELAND, OH
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

80% of Ann Arbor liquor stores now checking identification, report says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor liquor stores are now checking for identification more frequently, according to a recent round of state inspections. Of the 10 retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption that were inspected, eight checked identification, according to a study done by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. That number is up from just half, according to a sweep conducted earlier this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

