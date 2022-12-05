Read full article on original website
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Why does 13-0 Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class rank so low?
ANN ARBOR – By the time Michigan’s 13-0 football team takes the field against TCU on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal, most of the Wolverines’ 2023 recruits will have already inked their national letters of intent during the early signing period (Dec. 21-Dec. 23).
QB Cade McNamara: Final year at Michigan was my ‘highest high’ and ‘lowest low’
Cade McNamara called the last 12 months at Michigan, before choosing to enter the transfer portal last week, one of the wildest rides of his football career. In a wide-ranging interview this week on “The Room,” a video podcast co-hosted by Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen and decorated quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer, McNamara called the end of the 2021 season and being voted captain by his teammates for the 2022 season “my highest high” and losing the starting job to J.J. McCarthy “my lowest low.”
Photos: Michigan Stadium scoreboard improvement project underway
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Stadium is getting new scoreboards ahead of the 2023 season, and it didn't take long after the 2022 home schedule ended for construction to begin on the upgrades. Large portions of the north end zone video board have already been removed. On Wednesday, crews...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Izzo, Shrewsberry On In-Game Meeting At Midcourt
The Michigan State and Penn State coaches approached one other on the sideline DURING the game between the two teams. What was going on?
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Michigan State freshman enters transfer portal
Michigan State football is up to five entries into the transfer portal since its 2022 season ended, as freshman defensive end Chase Carter announced his departure from the program via Twitter on Monday. "I want to thank Coach Tucker, the coaching staff and the entire Michigan State family for embracing...
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview
According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.
Lions DE Romeo Okwara says he’s ready to play: ‘It’s been a long time coming’
ALLEN PARK -- Romeo Okwara hasn’t played since early last October, and while he was activated before last week’s game, the Detroit Lions defensive end was inactive on Sunday. Okwara has missed the team’s last 25 games while recovering from a ruptured Achilles. He re-signed with the Lions...
Lions point to Jared Goff-Ben Johnson’s bond for high-level offensive play
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s play has improved since first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson earned more say regarding the offensive attack late last season. Goff’s stats are better, the team is winning more, and it’s hard to miss the still-growing level of comfort from the veteran...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns
ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
100.7 WITL
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Kitchen urinals, Lions basketball court, tiger wall highlight Michigan home on market
FERNDALE, MI - You don’t come across functioning urinals in the kitchen of a home very often. If ever. It’s just one of the numerous unusual attributes you’ll find at this home, which just hit the market. Located at 3050 Burdette St. in Ferndale in Metro Detroit,...
This is Michigan’s favorite Taylor Swift album, data says
Taylor Swift is the biggest star in music. And she’s coming to Michigan when she brings her “Eras Tour” to Ford Field in Detroit for a pair of shows on June 9 and June 10. The tour will feature songs from several of Swift’s record-breaking albums, providing...
Michigan DT Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football defensive tackle Mazi Smith took a plea bargain in his felony weapons case, pleading guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge in Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court. Smith was charged on Dec. 1 with carrying a concealed weapon without a valid concealed pistol...
This Eastern Michigan University grad is building gas stations in space
YPSILANTI, MI -- Eastern Michigan University alumnus Jeremy Schiel has spent more than four years creating gas stations in space with his startup company, Orbit Fab. The Colorado-based company started in 2018 and works to make the space industry more flexible and sustainable by providing orbiting satellites a way to refuel.
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
Glock 19, large amount of ammunition found during Mazi Smith traffic stop, records show
ANN ARBOR, MI - Mazi Smith had a magazine that held twice the standard number of bullets for a Glock 19 handgun when he was arrested in October, according to Ann Arbor court records. Smith, a Wolverine defensive tackle, had two magazines holding 15 and 30 bullets in his pocket,...
80% of Ann Arbor liquor stores now checking identification, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor liquor stores are now checking for identification more frequently, according to a recent round of state inspections. Of the 10 retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption that were inspected, eight checked identification, according to a study done by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. That number is up from just half, according to a sweep conducted earlier this year.
