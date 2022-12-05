Read full article on original website
WKTV
Marie-Philip Poulin is first female hockey player to win Canada Athlete of the Year
Marie-Philip Poulin became the first female hockey player to win Canada's Athlete of the Year, the Northern Star Award. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/marie-philip-poulin-hockey-northern-star-award-canada/
Devils' Simon Nemec to play in World Junior Championship
The Canadian team got a pair of reinforcements this week when Brandt Clarke and Shane Wright were loaned away from their NHL organizations, and it appears as though the Slovakian team will get a similar boost. Miroslav Satan, who is now the president of the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation, confirms that the New Jersey Devils will be loaning Simon Nemec to play at the tournament.
markerzone.com
SLOVAKIA TO HAVE TWO OF THEIR THREE 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICKS ON WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
While it's unclear whether or not first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will be loaned by the Montreal Canadiens, Hockey Slovakia will be getting two other first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for their World Junior roster. According to former NHLer and current President of Hockey Slovakia, Miroslav Satan,...
Sporting News
Northern Star Award 2022 winner: Marie Philip-Poulin named top Canadian athlete of the year
There are a plethora of talented Canadian athletes, but only one can be named the 2022 Northern Star Award winner and that honor goes to women's hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin, The Toronto Sun announced on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Beauceville, Que. native had a sensational 2022 season playing for Team Canada...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN ROOKIE SHANE WRIGHT TO BE LOANED TO HOCKEY CANADA FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Seattle Kraken rookie forward Shane Wright is expected to be loaned to Hockey Canada on Thursday ahead of selection camp for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. "Shane Wright is expected to report to Moncton and team Canada tomorrow." Dreger said in a tweet...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW), Dec. 7 (away), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 62-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 34-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 8-2-0 in their last 10...
NHL
Prospect Report: Dumais' big year has him in World Juniors consideration
The Blue Jackets' third-round pick has been invited to selection camp for Team Canada thanks to a red-hot start. As the points kept racking up, the question was on the mind of many who follow junior hockey - would Blue Jackets draft pick Jordan Dumais be invited to Team Canada's selection camp for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.
FOX Sports
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Nathan MacKinnon leaves Avalanche loss with injury
Bad is quickly turning to worse for the Colorado Avalanche in terms of injuries. Superstar center Nathan MacKinnon left the first period of the team’s Monday loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury and did not return. MacKinnon has been the glue holding this battered team together,...
Yardbarker
An early look at the loaded top 10 of the 2023 NHL Draft, and what it means for the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks are in a tough position. After 26 games, they’re on pace for just 78.8 points, a number that will not get them anywhere close to the playoffs. While there is still time to make up ground, the bad news keeps coming for the Canucks. Franchise goalie...
Banged-up Avs get shut out, lose to Bruins at Ball Arena
Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.The Bruins found a big spark soon after Pastrnak was knocked to the ice on a hard hit from Dryden Hunt early in the second period. Tomas Nosek came to the defense of Pastrnak and got into a fight...
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
