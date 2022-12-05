Wife assaults her cleaner after finding out she’s having an affair with her husband

A spurned wife attacked her cleaner after finding out she was having an affair with her husband.

Jaclyn Maree Morris, 45, confronted her cleaner a week after finding out about the affair in August, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported .

The mother-of-two called her victim a “f—ing w—e” after spotting her waiting in her car on the Gold Coast, the cleaner told Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.

The cleaner hit back, saying: “I don’t want your husband, so f— off.”

Morris claimed her victim provoked her first, telling the court that the cleaner said she “needed to learn how to f— her husband”.

Morris then attacked the woman, punching her several times in the face and grabbing her hair through the car window, Prosecutor Donn Reid told the court.

The victim suffered bruises to her face, a swollen lip and some of her hair was ripped out, Reid added.

The court was told how Morris found out about the affair about a week before she attacked her cleaner, who had worked for the family for four years.

After confronting the cleaner over text, the court was told that the victim forwarded Morris “sexually explicit correspondence” sent by her husband, including a nude photo.

The mother pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and was placed on probation for six months. No conviction was recorded.

Morris and her husband have stayed together.