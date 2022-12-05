ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Wife assaults her cleaner after finding out she’s having an affair with her husband

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2wqJ_0jYLhG7800

A spurned wife attacked her cleaner after finding out she was having an affair with her husband.

Jaclyn Maree Morris, 45, confronted her cleaner a week after finding out about the affair in August, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported .

The mother-of-two called her victim a “f—ing w—e” after spotting her waiting in her car on the Gold Coast, the cleaner told Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.

The cleaner hit back, saying: “I don’t want your husband, so f— off.”

Morris claimed her victim provoked her first, telling the court that the cleaner said she “needed to learn how to f— her husband”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDAXP_0jYLhG7800
Jaclyn Maree Morris, 45, confronted her cleaner a week after finding out about the affair in August.
Jessica Paul

Morris then attacked the woman, punching her several times in the face and grabbing her hair through the car window, Prosecutor Donn Reid told the court.

The victim suffered bruises to her face, a swollen lip and some of her hair was ripped out, Reid added.

The court was told how Morris found out about the affair about a week before she attacked her cleaner, who had worked for the family for four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gR2F_0jYLhG7800
Morris claimed her victim provoked her first, telling the court that the cleaner said she “needed to learn how to f— her husband”.
Getty Images

After confronting the cleaner over text, the court was told that the victim forwarded Morris “sexually explicit correspondence” sent by her husband, including a nude photo.

The mother pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and was placed on probation for six months. No conviction was recorded.

Morris and her husband have stayed together.

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Ingram Atkinson

After learning husband proposed to wife for second time, woman finds out it’s due to a medical condition

What would your reaction be to find out that your spouse was forgetting things?. A woman named Lisa Marshall, 54, and a man named Peter were at home in 2021 cuddling and watching TV. She was taken aback by his sudden request for her hand in marriage, and though she was incredibly touched, she couldn't help but feel sad. She questioned his memory and his awareness of his recent marriage proposal to his wife. After dating long distance for eight years, Lisa and Peter, who had first met 20 years earlier, were wed in 2009. Eliza, however, became aware of a change in Peter in 2017.
Lefty Graves

Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.
Abby Joseph

Woman’s Brother Designs Her Wedding Dress Before He Dies, but Her Fiancé Rips It to Shreds After He Sees It

When someone close to us passes away, it is often the memoirs, sentimental items, or things that they created that are most cherished by those left behind. Even something like a garment may serve as a potent reminder of the people and experiences that shaped it. As you're about to read, these things are more than material belongings; they are treasured possessions.
Amarie M.

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she discovers a bottle of prescription pills in husband's pants pocket: 'I didn't know what it was'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a woman goes through her husband's pockets, she never knows what she will find. Some of the time, if she finds anything at all, she will find items that could destroy their marriage. At least that's what happened to a close family member.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy