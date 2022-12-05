ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb as rain expected to continue

By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com, By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com, Hunter Riggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1LJR_0jYLh5UO00
{p class=”p1”}Antonio Perez walks along Cherokee Street in Marietta amid cold and rainy conditions Monday.{/p} Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

MARIETTA — Wet, chilly weather is expected to continue Tuesday in Cobb County.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other north Georgia counties Monday morning, in effect through the end of this week. Forecasters expect widespread rain across the region, with localized flooding and quick rises on small streams and creeks possible.

Parts of north Georgia could see rainfall totals of 2 to 2.5 inches from the showers that started Monday and are expected to continue through Tuesday night.

“It remains wet through at least Wednesday at this point, with a little bit of a break Thursday and then we pick right back up on Friday,” said Marissa Pazos, a forecaster at the NWS Peachtree City office.

Pazos said a large plume of moisture is moving over the state, bringing light rain showers. Severe conditions — such as heavy winds, tornadoes, thunder and lightning — are not expected.

Parts of Georgia are still experiencing drought conditions. Despite the unpleasantness of “winter, nasty weather,” Pazos said that “this low, slow, steady rain is really helping with that, because the ground can completely absorb it.”

Residents should exercise caution when driving, Pazos said, and be wary of areas that flood easily.

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: Vehicle fire shuts down sections of I-285 northbound

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some northbound lanes of I-285 have been shut down between Lavista Road and Northlake Parkway due to a vehicle fire. The Georgia Department of Transportation says a Waste Management vehicle caught fire near the Northlake Parkway overpass. The overpass has not suffered any structural damage. The fire is currently out, but DeKalb Hazmat has been called to the scene because the vehicle was carrying natural gas.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Man with memory loss last seen in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who they were told suffers from memory loss. 59-year-old Victor Roberts was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in Marietta on Monday by his wife. She said her husband was...
MARIETTA, GA
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia

Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville

A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

39-year-old pedestrian dies in crash in Cobb County

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Austell Road at its intersection with Pat Mell Road on Monday at 6:46 pm. According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty being driven by a 39-year-old...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy