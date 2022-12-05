Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb as rain expected to continue

{p class=”p1”}Antonio Perez walks along Cherokee Street in Marietta amid cold and rainy conditions Monday.{/p} Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

MARIETTA — Wet, chilly weather is expected to continue Tuesday in Cobb County.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other north Georgia counties Monday morning, in effect through the end of this week. Forecasters expect widespread rain across the region, with localized flooding and quick rises on small streams and creeks possible.

Parts of north Georgia could see rainfall totals of 2 to 2.5 inches from the showers that started Monday and are expected to continue through Tuesday night.

“It remains wet through at least Wednesday at this point, with a little bit of a break Thursday and then we pick right back up on Friday,” said Marissa Pazos, a forecaster at the NWS Peachtree City office.

Pazos said a large plume of moisture is moving over the state, bringing light rain showers. Severe conditions — such as heavy winds, tornadoes, thunder and lightning — are not expected.

Parts of Georgia are still experiencing drought conditions. Despite the unpleasantness of “winter, nasty weather,” Pazos said that “this low, slow, steady rain is really helping with that, because the ground can completely absorb it.”

Residents should exercise caution when driving, Pazos said, and be wary of areas that flood easily.