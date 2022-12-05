ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

theobserver.com

KPD: Man, despite being barred from Quick Chek, just had to get in there

On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Of Belleville Man Recovered From Waterfall In Nutley

The body of a 57-year-old Belleville man was recovered from under a waterfall in Nutley, according to police. A witness called police to report the body under Third River along Kingsland Street on Friday, Dec. 2, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. The man's body was...
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a robbery and assault of a woman in the city’s Central ward Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a robbery report in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. The suspect assaulted a female victim by repeatedly striking her in the face and upper body. The victim was thrown to the ground as a result of the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police responded. After attempting to take her personal items, the suspect fled northbound toward 19th Avenue. The suspect is approximately The post Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

The bells of St. Joseph’s toll again

On Dec. 1, the city of Bayonne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bell and clock tower in Fitzpatrick Park at 27th Street and Avenue C. The tower is the new home for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. The bells were saved from the church at the corner of Avenue E and 25th Street prior to its demolition.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days

A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Vehicle Plows Into Paramus Nail Salon

No one was seriously injured when a wagon driven by an 83-year-old local driver slammed into a Paramus nail salon Tuesday afternoon. Vehicles that hit storefronts ordinarily don't make it in very far. Not the 2007 Lexus RX that crashed into Bliss Nails in the Highland Shopping Center on East...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal

Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held

Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, NJ

