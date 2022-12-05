Amarillo man indicted on multiple counts of ‘Possession of Child Pornography,’ ‘Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on multiple counts in November for “Possession of Child Pornography” and multiple counts of “Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child,” according to court documents filed in Potter Couty District Court.

According to court documents, Juan Manuel Batres, 28, was indicted by a Potter County Grand Jury on charges that stem from alleged incidents that took place in September 2022 and October 2022.

Batres is facing 10 counts of “Possession of Child Pornography” and five counts of “Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child.”