ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo man indicted on multiple counts of ‘Possession of Child Pornography,’ ‘Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child’

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mVga_0jYLfyrq00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on multiple counts in November for “Possession of Child Pornography” and multiple counts of “Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child,” according to court documents filed in Potter Couty District Court.

According to court documents, Juan Manuel Batres, 28, was indicted by a Potter County Grand Jury on charges that stem from alleged incidents that took place in September 2022 and October 2022.

Batres is facing 10 counts of “Possession of Child Pornography” and five counts of “Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 50 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 415 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 50 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,181 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU hosts Donning of the Stoles ceremony for fall 2022

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Before West Texas A&M University’s fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, officials announced that more than 50 students will take part in the Donning of the Stoles ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday. The pre-commencement ceremony, described by the university as a tradition among African American, Native American, Hispanic and international students, […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo College receives Star Award for program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College recently announced that the college has received a Star Award from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for its development education/corequisite program. According to a news release from the college, Amarillo College received the award during the Higher Education Leadership Conference on Wednesday in Austin. The THECB […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

United Supermarkets honors National Brownie Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with United Supermarkets & Market Street announced that all locations statewide will celebrate National Brownie Day on Dec. 8. According to United Supermarkets’ press release, to ensure everyone can enjoy brownies the bakery department in each store will be stocked with several different brownie options as well as other baked […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo AIG offices to lay off more than 400 employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Amarillo offices of the American General Life Insurance Company, or AIG, have announced that it will “restructure various business functions” at its Amarillo offices. According to the letter, officials said that AIG will be conducting “employee separations” […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TPAEA to host Winter Juried ARTshow Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association announced that the association will host a Winter Juried ARTshow this week at a local gallery. According to a news release from the association, the juried show will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Blank Spaces Gallery, located at 2406 SW 3rd […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy