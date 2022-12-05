ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths

By Aysha Decuir
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XcDj_0jYLfrgl00

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee Walker.

Officers were dispatched to a home on McClendon Street in Monroe due to the mysterious death of a resident. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered a Black male who had overdosed. The male was reported as deceased, and officers were informed that the deceased man was allegedly given a white powder substance by Jarrell Walker.

SCOTUS hears case arguing LGBTQ rights, freedom of speech violations

During the investigation of the McClendon Street overdose, another call was made in relation to an overdose at an apartment on Washington Street in Monroe. Once officers were on the scene, a deceased White female was found in the doorway of the apartment.

When officers entered the apartment, Jarrell Walker, Carl Staten, and Lonnie Ruffin were found inside. Staten and Ruffin both had active warrants and were taken into custody, along with Walker, who was deemed a suspect in both fentanyl overdose cases.

The authorities obtained a search warrant for the Washington Street apartment, in which they found a black cylindrical canister with a clear plastic bag inside containing a beige powder suspected to be heroin. Additionally, there were about six suspected crystal meth shards.

The canister was hidden in the dirty clothes hamper located in the bathroom closet and was about halfway down the basket underneath dirty clothes. The officers were also able to find other items in the hamper, such as a broken glass crack pipe, razor blades, a plastic bag of pills, and a glass crack pipe with a bulb on the end.

Sources told authorities that Jarrell Walker was allegedly responsible for providing the two deceased victims with a beige powdery substance before their deaths. Walker also spoke with police in a formal interview, where he admitted his own personal drug use and allegedly distributing heroine to the deceased victims.

Walker has received the following charges:

  • 2 Counts of Negligent Homicide
  • Prohibited Acts Schedule III
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II
  • Prohibited Acts; Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule I

Walker’s current bond is set to $109,500.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Louisiana homeowner finds stranger in their yard burning garbage; suspect also arrested for drug possession

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, a homeowner on Nat Street in West Monroe, La. called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a stranger trespassing on their property. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with the suspect, 41-year-old Antonio […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man accused burglarizing home; returned to residence the next morning possessing the stolen item

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 6:38 AM. According to police, they were advised that 36-year-old Louis Zontrell Ross Sr. allegedly burglarized the home a day prior and took a […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl. Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana authorities investigating 4 fentanyl-related deaths

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are investigating deaths connected to fentanyl. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department announced they have responded to approximately four fentanyl-related deaths in the span of 72 hours. Detectives are currently investigating the source of the drug. The use of illegal drugs is against the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police arrest man with suspected involvement in two overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man who they say is suspected of supplying drugs that led to the death of two victims on Dec. 3, 2022. Jarrell Walker, 47, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, after the Monroe Police Department responded to four overdose deaths within 72 hours.
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Family argument lands Louisiana man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Timothy Crisp. This is an updated story. Read the previous versions below. UPDATE: I-20 eastbound is now open. MPD says they believe excessive speed might have caused the wreck. The car allegedly went off the road and...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fentanyl threatening local communities

In a 72-hour span last week, Monroe Police responded to four overdose deaths believed to be related to fentanyl. Monroe detectives are working to track down the source of the drugs. In the interim, MPD is warning the public of the deadly effects of this particular strain of the drug.
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy