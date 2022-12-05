Former Chief of Winfield Police Department, Ron Arthur, Named School Safety and Security Administrator

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ron Arthur, former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper, has officially been named the School Safety and Security Administrator for the Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division.

Pursuant to the Governor’s School Safety Initiative, developed through the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, the Division of Protective Services (Capitol Police) will now house the West Virginia School Safety and Security Division. As Administrator for the School Safety and Security Division, Ron Arthur brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to assist in the program’s development.

“My goal is to make the program the best it can possibly be,” Arthur said. “I want it to be so good that other states want to copy it, and parents thank God their kids go to school in West Virginia.”

As a lifelong resident of West Virginia, Arthur has a vested interest in the safety and security of the state. He has dedicated most of his life to serving West Virginia and the United States. After he graduated from Concord University in 1992, Arthur became a Paratrooper for the United States Army National Guard.

In 1995, Arthur graduated from the West Virginia Police Academy. He was subsequently stationed at the Logan Detachment, where he served until he retired in 2020 as the West Virginia State Police Special Operations Commander.

On May 16th, 2020, Arthur was named Chief of the Winfield Police Department, where he served until he took the position of Administrator of the School Safety and Security Division.

“Ron Arthur is exactly who West Virginia needs to ensure this program is implemented successfully,” says Kevin Foreman, Director of the Division of Protective Services. “We are so fortunate to have him on our team, and I am excited for the future of our schools.”

As Administrator of the new division, Arthur will be responsible for hiring and overseeing the School Safety and Security Officers that will be placed within each region of the state. The Administrator is responsible for coordinating efforts between the School Safety and Security Division, the West Virginia Department of Education, the Office of Support and Accountability, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and all law enforcement and first responders to develop, implement, and maintain school safety plans, protocols, and procedures.

The regional officers will assist schools in their respective regions as they establish and maintain unified emergency response plans. The Officers will collect and compile all required school safety information, which will be recorded in the School Safety Officer Program Report.

“I am very excited to see such a strong start to the School Safety and Security Division within Capitol Police,” says Rob Cunningham, Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the WV Department of Homeland Security. “This program is the first step to safer schools for our children, and I know Ron Arthur will serve the Safety and Security Division with the same passion that he had while he served the citizens of West Virginia as a trooper.”