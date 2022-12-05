Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Sheldon & Sanborn Fire Departments Called To Kent Nutrition In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A feed pellet machine and an exhaust system at a feed mill in Sheldon were damaged in a fire on Wednesday night in Sheldon. Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt reports that the page went out about 8:00 p.m. to Kent Nutrition in the southwest part of town. It was said that a pellet cooler fire was in the feed mill area of the plant.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead in Canton house fire
CANTON, S.D (KELO) — A house fire in Canton left one person dead. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Harold Timmerman, the fire was called in at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the home in central Canton. By that time, fire had spread to the entire house.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
KELOLAND TV
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
more1049.com
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man hurt when he rolls car
SIOUX CENTER—A 65-year-old Rock Valley man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident about 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on 390th Street about three miles west of Sioux Center. Gary Albertus Roozenboom was driving west when he lost control of his 2001 Buick Park Avenue, which entered the north...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. School closing are happening around the region as some of the first to announce closures were Yankton at noon, Elk Point at 1 p.m. and in Iowa, George- Little Rock at 1:15 p.m. and Central Lyon in Rock Rapids at 1:15 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
more1049.com
City and County Show Consensus To Further Explore Roundabout at “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors met in joint session Monday evening to further discuss options presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer. Following a meeting with the...
kiwaradio.com
Rise Ministries Christmas Special, “Finding Joy”
Sheldon, Iowa — Rise Ministries is set to premier their third annual Christmas program, Finding Joy, on December 17th. Rise Ministries founder and president Rob Roozeboom tells us more in the video below……. Visit riseministries.com/christmas for more information on this special Christmas presentation.
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Teen, Hawarden Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton teen and a Hawarden man were taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday morning, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 6:25 a.m., 15-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Highway 10, three miles northwest of Ireton. They tell us that 31-year-old Timothy Clinger of Hawarden was standing outside of his disabled vehicle, a 2004 Ford Mustang. Popken entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck the disabled Ford on the roadway.
