FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Why Falcons Starting Desmond Ridder Is The Right Move
The wait is finally over, as the Atlanta Falcons have named rookie Desmond Ridder the starting quarterback moving forward, with incumbent Marcus Mariota moving to the backup role. It marks the end of an unceremonious 13-game run for Mariota as Atlanta's starter under center, as the team went 5-8 and...
Commanders May Not Face WR Odell Beckham Jr. After All
DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if...
Why Hasn’t Travis Etienne Done More in the Jaguars’ Passing Game? Press Taylor Explains
There is no denying the talent and play-making ability Travis Etienne has brought to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense in 2022. With each week and big play, the question surrounding Etienne has continually been this: what else can this young star do?. Etienne has proven himself as a rusher, rushing for...
Steelers Concerning WR Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wide receiver concerns on their hands, but the good news is both will be solved - hopefully. It's not just Diontae Johnson, and it's not just George Pickens. Both, however, are feeding off each other. Both are also causing issues with the fanbase when it comes to handling these concerns.
Jets-Bills Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Mike White leads the Jets head north to Orchard Park to take on Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East showdown with major playoff implications in Week 14. White, who has been solid the last two weeks since taking over for Zach Wilson, will face perhaps the toughest road test of his young career. New York, which was installed as underdogs in 10 of 12 games, are double-digit 'dogs against Buffalo for the second time this season. The Jets, who upset the Bills 20-17 as 11-point home underdogs in Week 9, will play on the road for the second consecutive game. After coming up short last week against the Vikings, New York now stands at 4-2 SU and ATS on the road this season.
Zach Ertz, Cardinals' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, tore both his ACL and MCL
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury last month at the Rams and although the primary reason for his new conference was reacting to his nomination as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he revealed just how bad his injury was. ...
Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are taking a short trip to SoFi Stadium for their scheduled Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Both teams are coming in with a disadvantage of playing last Sunday, and with a few days in between Thursday Night Football, the Raiders will have to get ready for a stingy Rams defense.
James Houston Proving He Is Big Problem for NFL Quarterbacks
One of the established goals this season for the Detroit Lions defense was increasing the level of pressure against opposing quarterbacks. Last season, team's were able to pick apart the Lions' defense due to the lack of a real pass-rush. While all the attention in 2022 has centered around Aidan...
NFL-HBCU Partnership: 7th Annual NFL Careers in Football Forum
NEW YORK, N.Y. 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been invited to attend the seventh annual 2022 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum. The annual forum, held in Atlanta, Georgia this year, will take place on December 16th. Since 2016, the Forum has introduced over 300...
Texans DE Jerry Hughes Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, has been handed out annually since 2014 to a player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
Darius Bazley Worked Out of Rotation in Recent Road Trip
Darius Bazley may have lost his standing in the future plans of Oklahoma City. Aleksej Pokusevski battled and defeated Bazley for a spot in the Thunder’s starting lineup. With Bazley again relegated to the packed OKC bench his role continues to lose ground over time. Bazley, while healthy, has...
Bear hugs no match for Zion Williamson’s beast mode
Thanks partly to the increasingly unguardable moves from the 6-foot-6, 285-pound power forward Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-8) have won five straight for the first time since their No. 1 overall draft pick was still a Duke basketball commit in 2018. Following a 104-98 home win over the...
LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report Revealed
In one of the longest combined injury reports of the young season, the LA Clippers and Miami Heat have a lot of players with differing injury statuses. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Moussa Diabate are all out. It's an extensive list for the Clippers, but one that is easier to follow than a Miami injury report that has 12 players with four different statuses.
Detroit Lions’ Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions began their preparations this week for their next home game against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. Several players missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, a couple of starters along the offensive line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed in...
New York Giants: First Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense
Walk around the New York Giants locker room Sunday following their all-important divisional contest with the Washington Commanders, and you were bound to find the deepest faces of dejection seen in such an overachieving season. The reason for such dissatisfaction did not stem from a game that slipped out of...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers
On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
Ravens-Steelers Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
The first installment of the heated AFC North rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers is this Sunday, and it's a crucial point for both teams. Baltimore is precariously holding onto first place in the division after the Bengals’ big win over the weekend. And Pittsburgh, winners of two in a row and three of its last four, is quietly in the hunt. A win this week over the Ravens, who could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, would further muddy the crowded playoff picture in the conference.
