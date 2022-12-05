ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Hills, OH

8 workers at Warrensville Development Center indicted in patient abuse incidents

By Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjNnl_0jYLenVi00

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Eight people were indicted Friday following a state investigation that found several patients were abused while in the care of a Cuyahoga County facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

All were employees of the Warrensville Development Center , a 104-bed federally-certified facility along Green Road in Highland Hills. Their charges were investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

Terrance Shambley, 43, allegedly struck a 19-year-old victim, leaving red marks, during his shift on Oct. 25, 2018. He then falsified his statement in an initial report, according to a news release from county prosecutors.

Shambley was indicted on single counts of patient abuse and tampering with evidence. A grand jury previously chose not to indict Shambley in 2019. He’s set for arraignment on Wednesday morning.

Michelle Starr, 58, is accused of dragging a 53-year-old victim by the shirt into their room during her shift on Nov. 12, 2018. Later, she tackled the victim in the hallway, then falsified two statements about the incident, authorities said.

Starr was indicted on two counts of patient abuse and single counts of tampering with evidence and falsification. She’s due back in court on Monday, Dec. 12.

Monique Williams, 49, is accused of pushing a 19-year-old victim away from her when the victim tried to reach for an item she held.

When the victim became upset, Michael Webb, 62, “aggressively restrained” the victim, which injured the victim, according to the release.

Both then falsified statements about the incident, authorities said.

They were each indicted on single counts of patient abuse and tampering with evidence. The court has issued warrants for their arrests.

Christopher Collier, 56, is accused of physically assaulting a 31-year-old victim during his shift on April 1, 2020, then falsifying his statement, according to authorities.

Collier was indicted on single counts of patient abuse, tampering with evidence and falsification.

Prosecutors said three other workers who witnessed Collier’s assault also gave false statements: Ryan Robinson, 29; Tawanna Jordan, 46; and Leyland Walker, 35.

Robinson and Jordan were each indicted on single counts of tampering with evidence and falsification.

Walker was indicted on a single count of tampering with evidence.

Collier, Robinson, Jordan and Walker are due back in court on Friday, Dec. 30.

