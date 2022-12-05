Read full article on original website
WorthyBoy TheBachelor
2d ago
it's never anything good out of ego battles. emotionally broken men lacking conflict resolution skills carrying guns. but live by and die by is how it go. thankfully no innocent bystander or onlookers were injured or killed in this.
MrsRue
2d ago
Birmingham had had 137 homicides reported as of December 02, 2022 in the last 2 days 2 more people have been killed that makes 139 in all of Jefferson county as of December 2, 2022 there have been a total of 198 homicides
Sundown Lightfoot
2d ago
That's that crap nonsense they listen to that they refer to as music, that glorifies the gangster lifestyle.
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves teen injured
A shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon left a teen wounded. Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sgt. Monica Law said the city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – indicated multiple rounds fired in the area. Simultaneously, the department also received 911 calls about gunfire.
BREAKING: Man Shot Dead at Tuscaloosa Apartments Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Details on the case are still sparse, but Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
61-year-old identified as man killed in Birmingham house fire
Authorities have identified a man who died in a weekend fire at a southwest Birmingham home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as William Kenneth Smith. He was 61. Birmingham firefighters responded at 2:41 a.m. Saturday to the blaze at 1600 34th Street S.W. Smith was...
Authorities ID victim killed in broad daylight running gun battle on Birmingham’s east side
Authorities have released the name of a man killed Monday during a running gun battle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III, 22, of Midfield. The gunfire erupted just before 3:30 p.m. on or near Roebuck Parkway and Springville Road,...
2 arrested after suspect fires gun at officers during search warrant in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a suspect reportedly fired a gun at officers Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were serving a drug search warrant in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue SW when the suspect opened fire at the officers before 11 a.m. No […]
22-year-old killed in shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa. Police were called at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 600 block of 33rd Street East, said spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. That location is Hodo Haven Apartments. Officers arrived to find a male who had been shot. He was...
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
Shots fired at police as drug search warrant served at Birmingham home
Gunshots were fired at Birmingham police today as they executed a drug-related search warrant in the city’s southwest side. Around 11 a.m., an officer put out an alert requesting all possible assistance in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue Southwest. Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the department’s Vice and...
Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
41-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash in Cullman County
A Wednesday evening crash in Cullman County left a woman dead, and a man injured. Alabama State Troopers on Thursday identified the fatality victim as Marquetta D. Vinson. She was 41 and lived in Falkville. The wreck happened at 4:50 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Cullman County 1282, about four...
34-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County
Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County. The State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday identified the man as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Hayden police...
61-year-old man found dead after house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a house fire where a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived to the 1600 block of 34th Street SW where they found William Kenneth Smith, 61, unresponsive inside the home around 2:41 a.m. At 3:14 a.m., he was pronounced dead. […]
Man convicted in DUI head-on crash that killed 61-year-old Hoover woman
A St. Clair County man has been convicted in a head-on DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old woman in Jefferson County two years ago. A Jefferson County jury on Wednesday found 50-year-old Daniel Wayne Swader guilty of reckless manslaughter in the 2020 in the death of Janice Denise White of Hoover.
Feds capture suspect accused of attempted murder of Moody police officer, authorities say
The suspect accused of the attempted murder of a Moody police officer has been apprehended by U.S. Marshals, authorities said Wednesday. Brian Keith Beasley is in custody two days after Moody police said the “armed and dangerous” suspect was at large, Moody police announced on its Facebook page.
Bessemer man enraged by 25 year murder sentence overturned courtroom table, punched TV
An outburst in a Jefferson County courtroom could lead to more charges for a Bessemer man who became more than irate after learning his sentence for a murder plea. Mario Wormley, 37, in August pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting death of 28-year-old Quinton Lamar Riddle. The plea was entered as Wormley’s trial was set to begin.
Man convicted of manslaughter in deadly shooting at Center Point Parkway convenience store
A Center Point man has been convicted in a 2021 deadly shooting at an eastern Jefferson County store. A Jefferson County jury found 35-year-old Wallderrick Pierce Carson guilty of a reduced charge of provocation manslaughter. Carson was initially charged with murder in the Feb. 27, 2021, shooting death of 30-year-old DeAndre Antone Carter.
Tuscaloosa police investigating after homemade road spikes found near North River Yacht Club
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have launched a criminal investigation involving alleged road spikes near the North River Yacht Club parking lot. Investigators say the homemade spikes were deliberately sprinkled about because there was a Christmas party going on inside the clubhouse. This all happened Saturday night around 7:40,...
A look back at gun violence In Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Violence in the Magic City still impacts those in the community as many look back over the year we've all had. The Birmingham Police Department says the list of gun violence just keeps growing in the city. This year hit differently for many when it comes to these situations.
