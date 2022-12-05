ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 17

WorthyBoy TheBachelor
2d ago

it's never anything good out of ego battles. emotionally broken men lacking conflict resolution skills carrying guns. but live by and die by is how it go. thankfully no innocent bystander or onlookers were injured or killed in this.

Reply
12
MrsRue
2d ago

Birmingham had had 137 homicides reported as of December 02, 2022 in the last 2 days 2 more people have been killed that makes 139 in all of Jefferson county as of December 2, 2022 there have been a total of 198 homicides

Reply
3
Sundown Lightfoot
2d ago

That's that crap nonsense they listen to that they refer to as music, that glorifies the gangster lifestyle.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves teen injured

A shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon left a teen wounded. Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sgt. Monica Law said the city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – indicated multiple rounds fired in the area. Simultaneously, the department also received 911 calls about gunfire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

BREAKING: Man Shot Dead at Tuscaloosa Apartments Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Details on the case are still sparse, but Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

61-year-old identified as man killed in Birmingham house fire

Authorities have identified a man who died in a weekend fire at a southwest Birmingham home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as William Kenneth Smith. He was 61. Birmingham firefighters responded at 2:41 a.m. Saturday to the blaze at 1600 34th Street S.W. Smith was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

61-year-old man found dead after house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a house fire where a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived to the 1600 block of 34th Street SW where they found William Kenneth Smith, 61, unresponsive inside the home around 2:41 a.m. At 3:14 a.m., he was pronounced dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

A look back at gun violence In Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Violence in the Magic City still impacts those in the community as many look back over the year we've all had. The Birmingham Police Department says the list of gun violence just keeps growing in the city. This year hit differently for many when it comes to these situations.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy