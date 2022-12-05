Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
WALB 10
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for motor vehicle theft, owner left keys inside
A Valdosta man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Saturday, December 3, around 12:30 a.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive after E911 received a call of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at the location. According to VPD, the victim advised officers...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Valdosta (Valdosta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Valdosta on Tuesday night. Two poll workers were struck at the intersection of Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive while being driven to deliver a memory card containing ballot images and voting data, according to a representative of the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
TIFTON, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies said they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation...
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
darkhorsepressnow.com
11 Dogs Seized During Traffic Stop In Madison Now Property Of City And Looking For New Homes
On October 4, a member of the Madison Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 in the City of Madison. The result of the stop was the seizure of 11 dogs that investigators believe were part of a large-scale dog fighting ring. The dogs...
Deputies searching for missing twin 8-year-old boys last seen with wanted woman
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for twin 8-year-old Georgia boys who went missing in early December. Officials said 8-year-olds Aaron and Bradley Griner of Douglas were last seen with 49-year-old Virginia Griner on Dec. 2, 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
wfxl.com
No one home when Greenwood home catches fire in Valdosta
No one was home during a fire that kept Valdosta firefighters busy Monday evening. The Valdosta Fire Department posted to their Facebook page that around 4 p.m. on Monday, December 5, firefighters responded to the 900 block of Greenwood Drive for a structure fire. Officials say that the first fire...
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
Ga. poll workers deliver ballots after being pulled from crashed car by Jaws of Life, officials say
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Poll workers make sure your vote is counted by any means necessary, even if that means escaping a crashed car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday, two Lowndes County poll workers were on their way to drop off voting...
wfxl.com
MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile
The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
valdostatoday.com
Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft
VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.
WCJB
Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
WCTV
One fatality and multiple injured in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly two-car crash Friday evening that left one Mayo man dead and injured four others. A 51-year-old Mayo man was driving his SUV westbound on a private driveway approaching U.S. Highway 27, according to FHP. When entering U.S....
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
wfxl.com
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
