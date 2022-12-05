SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Niners fans may have some hope for the playoffs as their starting quarterback does not need foot surgery, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jimmy Garoppolo has a "lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks," said Schefter. This would line up perfectly The post Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs appeared first on KION546.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO