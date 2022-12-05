ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Niners fans may have some hope for the playoffs as their starting quarterback does not need foot surgery, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jimmy Garoppolo has a "lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks," said Schefter. This would line up perfectly The post Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds

Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
Tri-City Herald

Why Falcons Starting Desmond Ridder Is The Right Move

The wait is finally over, as the Atlanta Falcons have named rookie Desmond Ridder the starting quarterback moving forward, with incumbent Marcus Mariota moving to the backup role. It marks the end of an unceremonious 13-game run for Mariota as Atlanta's starter under center, as the team went 5-8 and...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More

If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Tri-City Herald

OBJ ‘to Eagles’ as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?

The Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated the headlines in the recent past, so much so, in fact, that James Washington's return seems to be flying under the radar. Washington, 26, signed with the Cowboys over the offseason after spending four years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

NFL-HBCU Partnership: 7th Annual NFL Careers in Football Forum

NEW YORK, N.Y. 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been invited to attend the seventh annual 2022 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum. The annual forum, held in Atlanta, Georgia this year, will take place on December 16th. Since 2016, the Forum has introduced over 300...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions’ Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions began their preparations this week for their next home game against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. Several players missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, a couple of starters along the offensive line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed in...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers

On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise

The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn't gotten much better. If there's a bright side to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy