Brock Purdy's biggest fan shares special message after 49ers win over Dolphins: 'So proud of you!'
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter.
Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Niners fans may have some hope for the playoffs as their starting quarterback does not need foot surgery, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jimmy Garoppolo has a "lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks," said Schefter. This would line up perfectly The post Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs appeared first on KION546.
49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Chance To Do Something No QB Has Ever Done
The San Francisco 49ers were in a tough spot against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early with an injury to his foot that will ultimately keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Keeping up with the explosive...
Terrell Owens makes another sales pitch to 49ers, wants to be weapon for Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of playmakers on offense. There are wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey, just to name a few. One Hall of Fame player believes the 49ers could use one more weapon, though—himself. "Hey...
How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds
Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
Why Falcons Starting Desmond Ridder Is The Right Move
The wait is finally over, as the Atlanta Falcons have named rookie Desmond Ridder the starting quarterback moving forward, with incumbent Marcus Mariota moving to the backup role. It marks the end of an unceremonious 13-game run for Mariota as Atlanta's starter under center, as the team went 5-8 and...
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
OBJ ‘to Eagles’ as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?
The Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated the headlines in the recent past, so much so, in fact, that James Washington's return seems to be flying under the radar. Washington, 26, signed with the Cowboys over the offseason after spending four years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Washington...
NFL-HBCU Partnership: 7th Annual NFL Careers in Football Forum
NEW YORK, N.Y. 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been invited to attend the seventh annual 2022 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum. The annual forum, held in Atlanta, Georgia this year, will take place on December 16th. Since 2016, the Forum has introduced over 300...
Detroit Lions’ Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions began their preparations this week for their next home game against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. Several players missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, a couple of starters along the offensive line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed in...
Grading NFL's next generation of quarterbacks in Week 13: Brock Purdy thrives, Mac Jones flops
Brock Purdy played very much like Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, helping the 49ers beat the Dolphins in San Francisco. It was one heck of a performance from the rookie seventh-rounder. And after his most effective effort of the season against the Vikings on Thanksgiving, Mac Jones had a miserable...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers
On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise
The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn't gotten much better. If there's a bright side to the...
