What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? How to watch Raiders vs Rams online, live stream
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams face off on Thursday, Dec. 8. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Although the Raiders (5-7) have made annual trips to LA since the AFC West rival Chargers’ relocation in 2017, the Silver and Black on Thursday night will make their first regular-season visit to face the Rams (3-9) since the latter’s Los Angeles homecoming.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before game
Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final two possessions to win.
Mark Ingram apologizes to teammates, coaches, city after Saints’ loss
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram wasn’t on the field while quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense blitzed through two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. He didn’t drop any third-down passes. And he didn’t call for a pass on third-and-1 at the Tampa Bay 44-yard line with a 13-point lead and the clock running with 5:34 left to play nor decide to punt on the next snap when the pass went incomplete.
Caesars promo code for Thursday Night Football: $1,250 risk-free bet on Raiders vs. Rams
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. TNF kicks off the Week 14 slate as the Raiders visit the Rams, and new users will receive a $1,250 risk-free bet on...
Commissioner endorses Rays’ latest stadium pursuit
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sounds like he is onboard with the Rays’ efforts to get a new stadium built by partnering in a bid for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site. “I think (principal owner) Stu Sternberg is doing what the Executive Council and I have indicated that...
FanDuel promo code for TNF: Claim $1,000 first-bet insurance for Raiders vs Rams
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams square off to start Week 14 action, and our FanDuel promo code facilitates new signups...
Derrick Brown, Derrick Henry nominated for NFL Man of the Year honor
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award by their teams. The annual honor “recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community-service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”...
Will Anderson wins Bednarik Award as nation’s best defensive player
Will Anderson’s hot streak continues. The Alabama outside linebacker, who is virtually certain to become one of the NFL’s top draft picks in April, won his third national award this week on Thursday night. Anderson was named the 2022 winner of the Bednarik Award, which is given to...
BetMGM bonus code for TNF: Free $50 bet, plus bet risk-free up to $1,000 on Raiders vs Rams
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This week’s NFL action kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams battling the Las Vegas Raiders on TNF, and new signups can get...
Josh Jacobs barbecuing Las Vegas Raiders’ opponents
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs carried a questionable designation for his playing status before the Raiders’ Nov. 27 game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a calf injury. That didn’t prevent the former Alabama standout from running for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries and catching...
Will Anderson is Alabama’s second Lombardi Award winner of Nick Saban era
Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson took home his second national award of the week Wednesday evening when he was named the 2022 winner of the Lombardi Award. Two days after winning the Nagurski Award as national defensive player of the year at a banquet in Charlotte, Anderson traveled to Houston to accept the Lombardi Award from the city’s Rotary Club.
Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado
The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
NFL Monday night: Bucs beat Saints with 3 seconds left
Tampa Bay hadn’t scored a touchdown at home against the New Orleans Saints in almost 13 quarters when Tom Brady threw two TD passes in the final three minutes to lift the Buccaneers to a 17-16 victory on Monday night. Brady actually threw three touchdown passes in that span,...
Former Auburn linebacker on his way back for Bucs
Former Oxford High School and Auburn standout K.J. Britt returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFL team’s past five games. Britt had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23.
NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take
Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
Jalen Hurts repeats as NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Hurts had been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 after he broke the franchise single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with the fourth-highest total in a regular-season contest in league history and became the first NFL player since at least 1950 with 150 rushing and 150 passing yards in the same game during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27.
Browns place Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve
The Cleveland Browns placed Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve on Wednesday after the former Auburn wide receiver sustained a concussion on Sunday. Schwartz got hurt during Cleveland’s 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans, during which he caught a 12-yard pass and had a 6-yard run. Players going to injured...
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
