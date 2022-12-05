Read full article on original website
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Tri-City Herald
Handful of 76ers Miss Practice Ahead of Lakers Matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers are fortunate to have three days off between their last matchup in Houston and their next matchup at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. While the time off is good for guys to rest, recover, and re-group, the Sixers are finding it hard to take full advantage of the much-needed practice sessions as injuries are piling up again.
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report Revealed
In one of the longest combined injury reports of the young season, the LA Clippers and Miami Heat have a lot of players with differing injury statuses. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Moussa Diabate are all out. It's an extensive list for the Clippers, but one that is easier to follow than a Miami injury report that has 12 players with four different statuses.
Sixers' Harden to return Monday against Rockets after injury
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden will return Monday night for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Houston Rockets after missing 14 games with a foot injury. Harden, who spent just more than eight seasons with the Rockets before being traded to Brooklyn in January 2021, last played Nov. 2. He had a tendon strain in his right foot. Harden won the MVP award with the Rockets in 2018 and was a three-time scoring champion in his time in Houston.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Houston Rockets (7-17) visit the San Antonio Spurs (6-18) on Thursday. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Spurs prediction and pick. Houston has won two of their last three games yet still sit in 14th place in the Western...
numberfire.com
Shake Milton coming off 76ers' bench on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Against his former team, James Harden has been cleared to return to the court. While he'll have a minutes restriction, he has been immediately placed in the starting five. In a corresponding move, Milton will revert to the bench.
Tri-City Herald
Darius Bazley Worked Out of Rotation in Recent Road Trip
Darius Bazley may have lost his standing in the future plans of Oklahoma City. Aleksej Pokusevski battled and defeated Bazley for a spot in the Thunder’s starting lineup. With Bazley again relegated to the packed OKC bench his role continues to lose ground over time. Bazley, while healthy, has...
Rising Rockets looking to extend Spurs’ swoon
The San Antonio Spurs will be rested and ready to break a lengthy losing streak when they host the Houston
WNEP-TV 16
Dissecting another bad loss for Philadelphia, James Harden's return | Locked On 76ers
Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers' 132-123 double-overtime loss to the struggling Houston Rockets. He talks about James Harden's late-game shooting in his return.
Yardbarker
NBA Introduces New Award For Best Record - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The NBA unveiled revamped and renamed honors and trophies, the batch headlined by a new award that will honor the team with the best regular season record. Similar to the NHL's Presidents' Trophy, the award will be named the Maurice Podoloff Trophy after the first president of both the NBA and its predecessor, the Basketball Association of America. The trophy is a crystal ball cut into 82 panels, representing the number of games in a standard NBA season, sitting on a pedestal of rings meant to represent the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Tri-City Herald
Why Falcons Starting Desmond Ridder Is The Right Move
The wait is finally over, as the Atlanta Falcons have named rookie Desmond Ridder the starting quarterback moving forward, with incumbent Marcus Mariota moving to the backup role. It marks the end of an unceremonious 13-game run for Mariota as Atlanta's starter under center, as the team went 5-8 and...
Tri-City Herald
MAQB: Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors
Big NFC South showdown tonight—believe it or not, if the Saints win, a 4–8 Panthers team that fired its coach in-season would find itself a game out of first. Speaking of Carolina …. • The Panthers’ amicable split with Baker Mayfield makes sense for everyone involved. The quarterback...
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-13; Memphis 15-9 This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.67 points per matchup. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Tri-City Herald
James Houston Proving He Is Big Problem for NFL Quarterbacks
One of the established goals this season for the Detroit Lions defense was increasing the level of pressure against opposing quarterbacks. Last season, team's were able to pick apart the Lions' defense due to the lack of a real pass-rush. While all the attention in 2022 has centered around Aidan...
Tri-City Herald
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral Steph Curry Shooting Video
In a video that has now been confirmed to be fake, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry could be seen drilling five-straight full-court shots. Only Steph Curry could have people believe even for a second that such a shooting display was possible, as his shooting ability combined with the incredible editing actually had many people convinced it was real. One of these people was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants: First Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense
Walk around the New York Giants locker room Sunday following their all-important divisional contest with the Washington Commanders, and you were bound to find the deepest faces of dejection seen in such an overachieving season. The reason for such dissatisfaction did not stem from a game that slipped out of...
