Tri-City Herald

Handful of 76ers Miss Practice Ahead of Lakers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers are fortunate to have three days off between their last matchup in Houston and their next matchup at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. While the time off is good for guys to rest, recover, and re-group, the Sixers are finding it hard to take full advantage of the much-needed practice sessions as injuries are piling up again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report Revealed

In one of the longest combined injury reports of the young season, the LA Clippers and Miami Heat have a lot of players with differing injury statuses. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Moussa Diabate are all out. It's an extensive list for the Clippers, but one that is easier to follow than a Miami injury report that has 12 players with four different statuses.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Sixers' Harden to return Monday against Rockets after injury

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden will return Monday night for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Houston Rockets after missing 14 games with a foot injury. Harden, who spent just more than eight seasons with the Rockets before being traded to Brooklyn in January 2021, last played Nov. 2. He had a tendon strain in his right foot. Harden won the MVP award with the Rockets in 2018 and was a three-time scoring champion in his time in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
numberfire.com

Shake Milton coming off 76ers' bench on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Against his former team, James Harden has been cleared to return to the court. While he'll have a minutes restriction, he has been immediately placed in the starting five. In a corresponding move, Milton will revert to the bench.
Tri-City Herald

Darius Bazley Worked Out of Rotation in Recent Road Trip

Darius Bazley may have lost his standing in the future plans of Oklahoma City. Aleksej Pokusevski battled and defeated Bazley for a spot in the Thunder’s starting lineup. With Bazley again relegated to the packed OKC bench his role continues to lose ground over time. Bazley, while healthy, has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

NBA Introduces New Award For Best Record - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The NBA unveiled revamped and renamed honors and trophies, the batch headlined by a new award that will honor the team with the best regular season record. Similar to the NHL's Presidents' Trophy, the award will be named the Maurice Podoloff Trophy after the first president of both the NBA and its predecessor, the Basketball Association of America. The trophy is a crystal ball cut into 82 panels, representing the number of games in a standard NBA season, sitting on a pedestal of rings meant to represent the Eastern and Western Conferences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Why Falcons Starting Desmond Ridder Is The Right Move

The wait is finally over, as the Atlanta Falcons have named rookie Desmond Ridder the starting quarterback moving forward, with incumbent Marcus Mariota moving to the backup role. It marks the end of an unceremonious 13-game run for Mariota as Atlanta's starter under center, as the team went 5-8 and...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

MAQB: Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors

Big NFC South showdown tonight—believe it or not, if the Saints win, a 4–8 Panthers team that fired its coach in-season would find itself a game out of first. Speaking of Carolina …. • The Panthers’ amicable split with Baker Mayfield makes sense for everyone involved. The quarterback...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tri-City Herald

James Houston Proving He Is Big Problem for NFL Quarterbacks

One of the established goals this season for the Detroit Lions defense was increasing the level of pressure against opposing quarterbacks. Last season, team's were able to pick apart the Lions' defense due to the lack of a real pass-rush. While all the attention in 2022 has centered around Aidan...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral Steph Curry Shooting Video

In a video that has now been confirmed to be fake, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry could be seen drilling five-straight full-court shots. Only Steph Curry could have people believe even for a second that such a shooting display was possible, as his shooting ability combined with the incredible editing actually had many people convinced it was real. One of these people was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants: First Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense

Walk around the New York Giants locker room Sunday following their all-important divisional contest with the Washington Commanders, and you were bound to find the deepest faces of dejection seen in such an overachieving season. The reason for such dissatisfaction did not stem from a game that slipped out of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

