Related
Thousands Moore County, N.C. still without power after an attack damaged substations
As thousands of people in Moore County, North Carolina spent a third chilly night without power, questions persist about who shot up two power substations and why.
Analysis: Why is Frank LaRose pushing a ballot issue not many seem to like?
You really must wonder what Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is thinking. He's allowed himself to be the front man for a Republican super-majority that wants to move the goalposts for any citizen-lead petition initiative to change Ohio's constitution by a vote of the people. And it's not hard...
Voters head to the polls for Georgia's runoff election
The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska
Rural Alaska's Internet access is twice as expensive as it is in Anchorage and much slower. Federal grants are bridging that gap, but the most remote communities are still years away from access.
Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election
On Tuesday, Georgia voting ends in the runoff election for U.S. Senate between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Polls in Georgia open at 7 p.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Non-medical vaccine exemptions for school children on the rise in the Miami Valley
20 children have been hospitalized so far from a measles outbreak that started last month in Columbus–the vast majority of them are not vaccinated against the viral infection. Journalists at the Dayton Daily News have been looking into state data on school vaccine exemptions. They've found that in some...
Wright State University's new rural medicine program
In Ohio, 81 of the 88 counties have at least one primary care shortage area, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. These areas, called “health deserts,” occur twice as often in rural areas. A new program by Wright State University could help with this issue by training students to be rural primary care providers.
Christmas tree prices at all-time high, rising costs for growers to blame
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the cost for a tree was $69.50 in 2021. This year, the Real Christmas Tree board reported that the average cost for a tree could be up to $100. Valerie Graham is the executive director for the Ohio Christmas Tree Association. She said...
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
