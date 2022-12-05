ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Voters head to the polls for Georgia's runoff election

The 2022 election is finally coming to an end in Georgia. After a record-setting period of early voting, polls are open one more day. This is a runoff election. Voters are deciding between the top two candidates for U.S. Senate in the first round back in November. A victory for Senator Raphael Warnock just two years ago helped to give Democrats control of the Senate, and now Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, who rode his football fame to the Republican nomination.
GEORGIA STATE
Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election

On Tuesday, Georgia voting ends in the runoff election for U.S. Senate between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
Wright State University's new rural medicine program

In Ohio, 81 of the 88 counties have at least one primary care shortage area, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. These areas, called “health deserts,” occur twice as often in rural areas. A new program by Wright State University could help with this issue by training students to be rural primary care providers.
DAYTON, OH
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88

A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter.
CALIFORNIA STATE

