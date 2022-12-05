Read full article on original website
Northbound direct connector opens at Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
Direct connectors have been under construction at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway since 2020 and are now open. (Community Impact staff) A direct connector that allows northbound drivers on the Tomball Tollway to enter the east and west Grand Parkway lanes opened in early December. The direct connector allowing...
East Freeway reopens several hours after wrong-way crash, hazmat spill in Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was flown to a Houston hospital after being injured in a wrong-way crash on the East Freeway in Baytown Tuesday morning, according to the Baytown Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just after 3 a.m. heading east near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou.
cw39.com
Both directions of I-45 reopened at Highway 242 after double fatal crash in The Woodlands
HOUSTON (KIAH) — I-45 Northbound at Highway 242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Houston TranStar noted the report at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night and the roadway was still shut down Wednesday morning for cleaning and an investigation.
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baytown (Baytown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Baytown on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main at around 2:40 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
‘They are just making excuses’: Residents at apartment complex in northwest Harris County say they’ve been without hot water for months
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Apartment tenants across Harris County have been expressing concerns about deplorable living conditions for months. And now, more are speaking up about problems they can’t live with much longer. Residents in the Grove 43rd Apartments in northwest Harris County have not had hot water...
Click2Houston.com
Houston City Council approves to purchase land in efforts to protect vulnerable communities from flooding during severe storms
HOUSTON – Houston City Council voted to purchase land in efforts to mitigate flooding in vulnerable communities during future severe storms, according to a release. The 73.08 acres of land was purchased from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. City...
Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...
Texas City Texas Mayor Dedrick JohnsonPhoto byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970. Thanksgiving feast for the community with food insecurity. A community with food insecurity had their Thanksgiving made a little easier with a meal.
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
cw39.com
Fatal auto pedestrian crash in Baytown results in death of woman, deputies say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road without a crosswalk in Baytown. It happened on the 7500 block of Garth Road near the I-10 East Freeway around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Harris County deputies said...
mocomotive.com
2 dead after motorcycle accident leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-45 and SH 242
Montgomery County, TEXAS – Authorities say two people, including a motorcyclist, have died after the rider caused a chain reaction crash in Montgomery County, impacting more than 10 vehicles. The multi-vehicle crash caused several road closures Tuesday around 11:15 p.m. but we’re told I-45 North Freeway in The Woodlands is…
Click2Houston.com
1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, HCSO says
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County Tuesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma. According to deputies, the crash involved a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler. One person...
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
Click2Houston.com
Indoor playground in The Woodlands shuts down to make repairs after parents complain about safety concerns
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Indoor playgrounds are popular for children, and of course, parents. They are convenient places for kids to have fun, burn some energy, and spend some time with other children. “That’s why we liked it. It was small and got us out of the house,” explained...
Click2Houston.com
2 dead after crash involving motorcycle in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist and a driver of an SUV are both dead following a crash in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Houston police responded to reports of a crash in the 13001 block of Scott Street and Swindle around 4 p.m. Investigators said the motorcyclist and the driver of...
Click2Houston.com
Saltwater breezes on that massive porch: Historical Galveston mansion-turned-B&B on the market for $1.2M
GALVESTON, Texas – Fully furnished and located on three lots, the historical 1899 Schaefer Haus Mansion -- a currently functioning bed and breakfast in Galveston -- is for sale for $1,200,000. The six-bedroom, six full bathroom and one half bathroom home is on a massive, three-lot space in the...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard
Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
cw39.com
Warm stretch continues | See when we expect a 30-degree drop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.
Woman hit and killed trying to cross street where 'there was no lighting' in Channelview area
There was no lighting in the roadway the 25-year-old was trying to cross, according to a sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office. She was also allegedly not at a crosswalk.
