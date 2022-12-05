ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘They are just making excuses’: Residents at apartment complex in northwest Harris County say they’ve been without hot water for months

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Apartment tenants across Harris County have been expressing concerns about deplorable living conditions for months. And now, more are speaking up about problems they can’t live with much longer. Residents in the Grove 43rd Apartments in northwest Harris County have not had hot water...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 dead after crash involving motorcycle in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist and a driver of an SUV are both dead following a crash in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Houston police responded to reports of a crash in the 13001 block of Scott Street and Swindle around 4 p.m. Investigators said the motorcyclist and the driver of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene,...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard

Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Warm stretch continues | See when we expect a 30-degree drop

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.
HOUSTON, TX

