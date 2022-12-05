ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Achraf Hakimi’s nerveless ‘Panenka’ penalty seals stunning World Cup shock as Morocco beats Spain in shootout to reach quarterfinals

Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history. Spain missed all three of its spot kicks as Moroccan goalkeeper Bono made himself the hero of the shootout, saving efforts from Sergio Busquets and Carlos Soler, while Pablo Sarabia hit the post.
Could Cristiano Ronaldo be Portugal’s super sub for the rest of the World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself in unfamiliar territory this season — but no matter where he is in the stadium, the cameras follow. After it was announced he would start Portugal’s World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland from the bench, huge swathes of photographers swarmed around the team’s substitutes prior to kick off.

