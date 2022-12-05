Read full article on original website
Portugal thrashes Switzerland to reach World Cup quarterfinals after Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to bench
No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem for Portugal as it produced a dynamic display to thrash Switzerland 6-1 and reach the quarterfinals at Qatar 2022. The superstar striker was dropped from the starting lineup on Tuesday by Fernando Santos but the bold decision paid off for the Portugal manager. Ronaldo’s replacement,...
Achraf Hakimi’s nerveless ‘Panenka’ penalty seals stunning World Cup shock as Morocco beats Spain in shootout to reach quarterfinals
Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history. Spain missed all three of its spot kicks as Moroccan goalkeeper Bono made himself the hero of the shootout, saving efforts from Sergio Busquets and Carlos Soler, while Pablo Sarabia hit the post.
Could Cristiano Ronaldo be Portugal’s super sub for the rest of the World Cup?
Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself in unfamiliar territory this season — but no matter where he is in the stadium, the cameras follow. After it was announced he would start Portugal’s World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland from the bench, huge swathes of photographers swarmed around the team’s substitutes prior to kick off.
Portuguese Football Federation denies reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of World Cup camp
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week. The 37-year-old striker was dropped from the starting lineup for Tuesday’s last 16 clash with his replacement, Benfica...
England star Raheem Sterling to return to Qatar World Cup after burglary at family home
England star Raheem Sterling will return to the team’s World Cup base in Qatar ahead of the Three Lions’ quarterfinal tie against France on Saturday after flying home when intruders broke into his family home. The forward missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday after his home...
Pentagon fears Viktor Bout, the so-called 'Merchant of Death' the US swapped for Brittney Griner, could restart his old arms business
A senior defense official said people in Africa who had been working to curb Viktor Bout's influence there probably felt "disappointment inside."
China’s Xi gets a grand welcome to Saudi Arabia and promises a ‘new era’ in Chinese-Arab relations
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping with a lavish reception in the capital Riyadh on Thursday, as the two countries head for a number of summits heralding an “epoch-making milestone” in China’s relations with the Arab world. Saudi state TV...
Russian athletes could compete in Asian events, IOC says
The International Olympic Committee says it will examine a proposal for athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to resume competing in international sports events in Asia
EU executive set to reassess Hungary's eligibility for sorely needed aid
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive is due to come up with a new assessment on Friday of the state of democracy in Hungary to help the bloc's 26 other member states decide on whether to grant Budapest billions of euros worth of funds.
Jeremy Hunt insists City reforms do not ‘unlearn the lessons’ of 2008 financial crisis – business live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to, he hopes, boost competition and growth.
