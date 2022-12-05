SCOTUS hears LGBTQ rights case

Most of the Supreme Court appeared to back a Colorado web designer who wants to decline to create wedding websites for same-sex couples. More than 33,000 people in North Carolina are without power because of a "targeted attack." And the Real ID deadline has been extended again.

SCOTUS signals support for designer who opposed same-sex weddings

A majority of the Supreme Court on Monday appeared sympathetic to a Colorado web designer who wants to decline to create websites for same-sex weddings. In a case that could have profound implications for when businesses may turn away customers, the designer argues the state should not be permitted to use a law designed to ensure businesses take all comers to compel her to communicate messages to which she objects. Monday's debate centered on whether same-sex couples would be denied wedding websites because of their status as LGBTQ individuals or whether the designer declined to endorse a message of approval of same-sex marriage that she says conflicts with her religious beliefs. Here's the latest .

Across the U.S.: More cities are excelling at policies on LGBTQ equality even amid hostile legislation, a report finds.

A few dozen people demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court on Monday during the arguments in a case involving a suit filed by Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, a website design company arguing that as a devout Christian she cannot produce wedding websites for same-sex couples because it would be "inconsistent" with her religious beliefs. PEDRO UGARTE, AFP via Getty Images

'Targeted attack' on substations leaves 33K without power in NC

Two power substations in North Carolina were damaged by gunfire in what officials called a "targeted" attack, leaving more than 33,000 people without electricity Monday. A person "opened fire" at both substations Saturday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said during a news conference. The outages began in Carthage, North Carolina, around 7 p.m. Saturday and then spread through the majority of central and southern Moore County, Fields said. Fields said the FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the attack, but authorities have not determined a motive. Officials say the attack could leave people without power for days. Follow our coverage for updates.

The damaged gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, N.C., leads to a substation that was hit by gunfire in what officials say was a criminal act of vandalism on Saturday. John Nagy, AP

Real ID deadline has been delayed (again)

The Department of Homeland Security announced that the Real ID deadline would be extended, delaying implementation until May 7, 2025. Originally passed by Congress in 2005, the Real ID law is meant to establish minimum security standards for state-issued forms of identification like driver's licenses. The law was previously set to come into effect on May 3 following multiple deadline postponements. "The extension is necessary, in part, to address the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver's license or identification card," a statement from the DHS said. Learn more about Real ID and the extension.

A sample image of a Real ID-compliant California driver's license Courtesy of the California Department of Motor Vehicles

Amber Heard files appeal, says libel verdict will have 'chilling effect'

Amber Heard appealed the verdict against her in the libel trial against Johnny Depp, which awarded more than $10 million in damages to Depp following a six-week trial. Heard also appealed trial Judge Penney Azcarate's July 13 rejection of her post-trial attempt to get the verdict overturned and a new trial ordered. In an opening brief of her appellate obtained by USA TODAY, Heard said the decision "undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men." Heard argued against numerous factors in the court and the jury's decisions, down to Depp's decision to sue in Virginia rather than California. Keep reading.

Amber Heard in court during the defamation trial against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on April 13. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN, POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Explosions rock Russian bases

Explosions rocked two air bases in western Russia on Monday, including a base that houses nuclear-capable bombers involved in launching strikes against Ukraine, Russian media reported. The Ukraine military said its forces were not involved in the attacks, both more than 500 miles from the Ukraine border. Russian state RIA Novosti news agency said three servicemen were killed, six were injured and a plane was damaged when a fuel truck exploded at an air base in Ryazan, in western Russia. The base houses long-range flight tankers that serve to refuel bombers in the air. Read more of today's updates on Russia and Ukraine.

