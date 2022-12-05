Read full article on original website
Tu Madre
2d ago
lol hate with love. 😂 yoo they targeted the substations. not them 😂(they always the center of attention) so what exactly going on here 😂 who they showing love to?
'We don't scare that easy:' Performers in highly-protested drag show describe the moment the power went out in Moore County
A targeted attack on the power grid has left most Duke Energy customers in Moore County without power -- likely for days. The power went out less than an hour into a drag show in Southern Pines that drew threats and protests. The power is still out at the Sunrise...
WRAL
Photos show bullet holes in Moore County substation
WRAL
In Depth with Dan: Lingering questions about attack on Moore County power grid
WRAL
Moore County power outage suspects could face life in prison if blackout caused person's death
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
With power out, a North Carolina community shares tamales
In Moore County, North Carolina, where thousands remain without power after gunshots were fired at two electrical substations, Latino community members are helping others by preparing hot, home-cooked food. The Rev. Javier Castrejón says the immigrant members of his congregation at the San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins are mostly...
WRAL
Not the same as flipping a switch: Moore County businesses must recover financially from power outage
Power came back in downtown Southern Pines around noon on Wednesday. However, it will be a few days before some of the restaurants can reopen. Power came back in downtown Southern Pines around noon on Wednesday. However, it will be a few days before some of the restaurants can reopen.
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack
PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
cbs17
‘Happy and willing to share’: Moore County neighbors helping one another out during outage
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Monday marked the third night of no power for thousands of people across Moore County after Saturday’s power-grid attack. It’s a difficult time for families still dealing with no heat and no lights. “The temperature in the house, on the thermostat, I think...
Neighbor recounts hearing around 20 gun shots the night of the power grid attack
For the first time we're seeing pictures of the damaged equipment at the Carthage substation in Moore County, where bullet holes are clearly visible. Images were sent by photographer Jonathan Drake. Investigators are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots...
WRAL
What does insurance cover during a prolonged power outage?
5 On Your Side's Keely Arthur talks about filing claims related to power outages as the days-long outage in Moore County has brought devastation to many. 5 On Your Side's Keely Arthur talks about filing claims related to power outages as the days-long outage in Moore County has brought devastation to many.
One death under investigation in Moore County to determine whether cause is related to mass power outage
One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Police have been unable to confirm whether the death is related to the mass power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death. Officials confirmed...
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
cbs17
Lights slowly turning on throughout Moore County, but most residents, businesses remain in the dark
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Streetlights are back on and Christmas lights are lit once again in Carthage. Duke Energy restored power in parts of Moore County communities today after the area hasn’t had power since Saturday night. But in other areas of Moore County, including Aberdeen and Southern...
WRAL
Moore County residents cope with massive power outage, cold weather
The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
WRAL
Family will not view Fayetteville police body cam video
Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said. Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said.
