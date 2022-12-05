Read full article on original website
kasu.org
How a farm in Arizona is helping people overcome grief
A farm in Arizona helps people get over their grief by helping them care for rescued animals. Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR News and National Native News.
kasu.org
Local Spotlight: Newtown, 10 years after the Sandy Hook tragedy
December 2022 marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when 20 students and six educators were killed. Davis Dunavin, who covered the Sandy Hook shooting in December 2012 as a young reporter, is behind a new podcast looking at the community a decade since the shooting.
