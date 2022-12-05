Read full article on original website
dgaf
2d ago
first of all the person in the road is an idiot but then again that person who ran them over knew they ran someone over you could see by the way he stopped his car
4
paleta
2d ago
First off I know dam well the person driving seen that man in the road …… Lakewood is sad frfr
6
Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a man lying in the middle of the road in downtown Lakewood early Monday morning. According to a video published of the incident, a man is seen walking across Clifton Avenue when he appears to have a medical episode of some kind. The man then stumbled before falling to the ground. Moments later, a dark sedan struck the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, realizing they had struck an object, slammed on the brakes, but continued traveling away from the scene of the crime. The man suffered a The post Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway appeared first on Shore News Network.
