New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: The first big signings of the offseason came on the first day of the Winter Meetings, and while nothing has broken on the Aaron Judge front since a floated contract offer was leaked, the AL MVP will arrive in San Diego on Tuesday and is expected to sign by the end of the week (he remained newsworthy last night, as he was named to the All-MLB First Team). The Yankees are still considered co-favorites for Judge, and have a couple other rumored irons in the fire as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO