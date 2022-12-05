ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

CEMA to conduct Emergency Outdoor Warning Siren Test this week

By Hollie Lewis
 2 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday, December 7 at 12:00 p.m.

Residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure that the Emergency Warning Siren System is functioning properly. The City of Tybee Island will conduct a separate siren test at 11:30 a.m.

In the event of weather conditions such as rain or overcast, the siren test will be rescheduled for Friday, December 9.

To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, click here.

