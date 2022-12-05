Read full article on original website
TN AG: JUUL settlement nets Tennessee $13M
Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
COVID booster expansion
Johnie Payton helped integrate Lebanon High School. Survivors of 2021 tornado still picking up the pieces. Survivors of 2021 tornado still picking up the pieces. Mother advocates for justice 19 years after son’s …. Mother advocates for justice 19 years after son's murder. Federal jury convicts Clarksville man in...
Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community
A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community. Another East Bank development reveals renderings …. A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings...
Three East Tennessee athletes named Mr. Football Award winners
Several high school football players from East Tennessee were honored Wednesday at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards ceremony, with three local athletes earning the title of Mr. Football Award winner.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
'Light Up the House' campaign underway in Nashville
The push to raise $75,000 and 'light up" the Ronald McDonald House in Nashville is underway. ‘Light Up the House’ campaign underway in Nashville. The push to raise $75,000 and 'light up" the Ronald McDonald House in Nashville is underway. Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak...
'An organized effort to take books off the shelf': Tennessee ranked a top state for school book restrictions
A U.S. Supreme Court Justice once defined obscenity as "you know it when you see it." However, across Tennessee, people are looking at the same books and seeing very different things. ‘An organized effort to take books off the shelf’: …. A U.S. Supreme Court Justice once defined obscenity...
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
Four local athletes garner Mr. Football honors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four local athletes were honored with Mr. Football awards Wednesday afternoon in a luncheon hosted by the Titans. Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter won the award for Division I, Class 6A. D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy’s quarterback, garnered the honor for Division II, Class A. In Division II, Class AA, Lipscomb Academy wide receiver […]
Junior-college offensive lineman commits to Tennessee after offer
After getting a scholarship offer from Tennessee on Saturday, Larry Johnson III didn't waste any time making plans to spend the final weekend before Early Signing Day visiting the Vols. But he decided Wednesday that he didn't need to wait that long to make his college decision. The freshman offensive...
Shots fired near Cole Elementary School
Survivors of 2021 tornado still picking up the pieces. Survivors of 2021 tornado still picking up the pieces. Mother advocates for justice 19 years after son’s …. Mother advocates for justice 19 years after son's murder. Federal jury convicts Clarksville man in connection …. A federal jury has convicted...
Metro Council to consider LPR pilot program
Metro police say the cameras will help them with crimes. However, one organization is against them. Metro police say the cameras will help them with crimes. However, one organization is against them. Woman charged with transferring money from iPhone. Woman charged with transferring money from iPhone. ‘Light Up the House’...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
Rise in organized retail thefts
Nashville Leaders focus on after-school programs …. Mayor John Cooper is putting an emphasis on after-school programs, working with over 60 organizations dedicated to "supporting and strengthening the programming options for those Nashville students who spend time after the school day ends." ‘An organized effort to take books off the...
VIDEO: Cheatham County, TN barn set on fire
Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. New nonprofit aims to preserve Nashville's historic areas. New bill would increase teacher classroom stipend …. Every year, teachers spend much of their own...
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
Where is the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament?
“SEC! SEC! SEC!” That cheer is typically reserved for fans during football games as the conference garners another national title on the gridiron. However, the SEC is not just a good football conference. Many of the league’s schools have invested in basketball, and the conference has at least a handful of serious conference championship contenders. Every school will gather in March to compete for the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship, and it should be a great battle with several potential national championship threats.
Fugitive in custody in Middle Tennessee after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who’s been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County. Fugitive in custody in Middle Tennessee after being …. A fugitive who’s been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County.
String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged …. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning. Newsmaker: The Great Give Back Blood Drive. Newsmaker: The Great Give Back Blood Drive. Man arrested for false sexual abuse claim.
