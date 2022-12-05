ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKRN

TN AG: JUUL settlement nets Tennessee $13M

Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

COVID booster expansion

Johnie Payton helped integrate Lebanon High School. Survivors of 2021 tornado still picking up the pieces. Mother advocates for justice 19 years after son's murder.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community

A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Light Up the House' campaign underway in Nashville

The push to raise $75,000 and 'light up" the Ronald McDonald House in Nashville is underway.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Four local athletes garner Mr. Football honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four local athletes were honored with Mr. Football awards Wednesday afternoon in a luncheon hosted by the Titans. Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter won the award for Division I, Class 6A. D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy’s quarterback, garnered the honor for Division II, Class A. In Division II, Class AA, Lipscomb Academy wide receiver […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shots fired near Cole Elementary School

Survivors of 2021 tornado still picking up the pieces. Mother advocates for justice 19 years after son's murder.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro Council to consider LPR pilot program

Metro police say the cameras will help them with crimes. However, one organization is against them.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Rise in organized retail thefts

Mayor John Cooper is putting an emphasis on after-school programs, working with over 60 organizations dedicated to "supporting and strengthening the programming options for those Nashville students who spend time after the school day ends."
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Cheatham County, TN barn set on fire

Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
SportsGrid

Where is the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament?

“SEC! SEC! SEC!” That cheer is typically reserved for fans during football games as the conference garners another national title on the gridiron. However, the SEC is not just a good football conference. Many of the league’s schools have invested in basketball, and the conference has at least a handful of serious conference championship contenders. Every school will gather in March to compete for the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship, and it should be a great battle with several potential national championship threats.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
MURFREESBORO, TN

