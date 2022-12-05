Read full article on original website
2023 City of Fruita budget adopted, projects announced
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - During the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Fruita City Council formally adopted the 2023 Municipal Budget. The budget includes $27.3 million in projected revenues (excluding transfers from other funds and other financing sources) and $30 million in proposed expenditures between all funds.
New recreation ramps built on Riverfront Trail
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Redlands Parkway Shoreline Amenities and Bank Stabilization project at the Blue Heron and Monument View Riverfront Trail has begun. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the city began their construction of two new ramps, a new 36 foot wide concrete ramp for boats and one for pedestrian access.
Grand Junction housing shortage becoming a problem
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —Grand Junction housing constraints were a big concern at last night’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting. Grand Junction has a housing shortage. The need is greater than the supply, which means that some people can’t find housing at all and others are paying more than they should for their house.
Mesa County may buy local church for office space
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County employees could be getting new digs soon if all goes as planned. Commissioners say that they expect to spend just shy of $9 million to buy Faith Height’s Church, a local church sitting near the border of Grand Junction and Clifton. However,...
Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction
Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction. Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?. Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.
43rd Annual Western Slope Toy Run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bikers hit the roads for the return of the 43rd annual ‘Western Slope Toy Run.’. Motorcycle enthusiasts congregated at the Harley-Davidson dealership, all for a good cause. They threw toys in the back of their motorcycles and rode across town all the way down to Grand Mesa Middle School to present the donations to the Salvation Army.
What Happened To This Tree on Grand Junction’s Audubon Trail?
Have you seen this tree on Grand Junction, Colorado's Audubon Trail? What happened to it?. Did this get hit by lightning? Not exactly. According to a rep with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while not a lightning strike, Mother Nature did have a hand in the destruction of this tree. Grand...
The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club: Christmas Train Show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club 34th annual Christmas Train Show is coming to town!. This years show is at the Cross Orchards Historic Site. Families can expect to see models and displays indoors showcasing life around the Western Slope as well as the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad as it was in the 1950s.
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
Quaint 4-Bedroom for Sale on Park Ave in Montrose Colorado
Montrose real estate is hot right now. You may have noticed a few great-looking homes popping up our website from time to time, and that's because there are just too many homes for sale not to be excited about it. One might call it an embarrassment of riches, at least as far as housing is concerned.
Seasonal Closures Protect Wintering Wildlife across Southwest Colorado
As the tough winter months return to southwest Colorado, seasonal closures begin across some State Wildlife Areas in the region that the public must be aware of. In the Durango and Gunnison areas, these closures begin Dec. 1, while others in Montrose and Ouray counties start Jan. 1. Closures are...
Potential merger between GJFD and Clifton Fire Protection District
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s an idea many have talked about for decades, but the timing may finally be right for a merger between the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. At a city council workshop in November, our city councilors heard a presentation from a public safety consulting firm about the feasibility of a contract or cooperative agreement between the two fire agencies.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
New information about Grand Junction’s homeless problem and how the city hopes to solve it
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you last week the city plans to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. Click here to read a copy of the questionnaire. It’s geared at understanding how people became homeless and what keeps them that way....
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
Tuesday crash on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Westbound traffic on Patterson Rd. had to take a slight detour on Tuesday evening following a traffic crash in Grand Junction. KREX arrived on scene to find a gray Jeep being towed, after sustaining damage in front of the “Regenesis Plastic Surgery, Dermatology & Spa” in the 2500 block of Patterson Rd.
Woman dies in house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road. Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.
COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of an allegedly stolen Jeep tried to flee after being...
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
What a View: Rockstar’s $18 Million Colorado Mansion is for Sale
If you want to live like a rockstar in Colorado, you need to buy a home once owned by a rock legend. Joe Cocker's 15,873 square-foot castle, known as Mad Dog Ranch, has impressive views of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the West Elk Mountains. Who is Joe Cocker. If...
