Lady Gaga has received retribution for a pet-napping. The star's dog walker Ryan Fischer watched in a Los Angeles courtroom on Dec. 5 as the man who shot him for refusing to surrender her French bulldogs was sentenced to 21 years behind bars, Rolling Stone reported. Immediately after James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and admitted to a prior strike, Fischer, 41, delivered an emotional victim impact statement. As a result of the last-minute plea deal, prosecutors dropped related robbery and weapons charges. "I was beaten, strangled, shot and left to die, bleeding out on a sidewalk and gasping for my life," Fischer told Jackson. "You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever." Since the attack, Fischer said he experienced "lung collapse after lung collapse," continuing physical therapy, increasing debt, and losing his career, friendships, and identity. Despite this, he expressed forgiveness for the attacker.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO