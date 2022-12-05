Read full article on original website
White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Ian Cranston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. for complimenting his girlfriend. The post White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
Md. Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Ex-Cop Husband Over Allegations He Molested Children at Her Daycare
Shanteari Weems could face up to two years in prison for the July shooting On Monday, a Baltimore daycare owner accused of shooting her retired police officer husband over allegations he had sexually abused children at her center pleaded guilty to assault and gun charges, multiple outlets report. Shanteari Weems, 50, faced multiple charges related to the July 21 shooting, which her husband, James Weems, Jr., survived. The incident occurred at the luxury Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. Court documents previously obtained by WMAR stated that Shanteari and...
‘I Do Forgive You’: Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker During Pooch Theft Is Forgiven by Victim Before Being Sentenced to Decades in Prison
The man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs and shot her dog walker in the process of the heist has been sentenced to spend 21 years in prison. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, James Howard Jackson, 19, accepted a plea deal for 21 years in prison on one count of attempted murder. The defendant pleaded no contest to the charge that stemmed from the February 2021 theft.
24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail
Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
Mass Shooting Threat Clears Courtroom During Darrell Brooks' Sentencing
Victims of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade were giving their impact statements as part of his two-day sentence hearing when a mass shooting threat cleared the courtroom.
Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche
An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
Former police officer accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
(CNN) -- A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California, after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release. The ex-cop was identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of...
Ted Cruz's Daughter 'Okay' After Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Texas Home
Police said officers had responded to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Indiana Dad Sentenced to 70 Years as Judge Notes He ‘Fails to Show Remorse’ for Torturing and Murdering 4-Year-Old Son
A 29-year-old father in Indiana faces the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his own 4-year-old son for not being potty trained last year. LaPorte County Judge Thomas J. Alevizos on Tuesday ordered Alan Morgan to serve a sentence of 70 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for multiple felonies, including murder, in the brutal slaying of young Judah Morgan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Gunman who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in Hollywood sentenced to 21 years in prison
The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, officials said.
Racist Texas Bartender Found Guilty of Assault After Beating Black Woman
Former Texas bartender Austin Shuffield was found guilty by a jury one count of obstruction and another count of assault for beating L'Daijohnique Lee in a parking lot in March 2019, but not guilty of another charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident, in which Shuffield levied racial slurs against Lee while savagely beating her for blocking his car, attracted national attention and mass protests after police initially only charged Lee for breaking a rear window on the bartender’s truck. In a cellphone video captured by a nearby witness, Shuffield can be seen wielding a gun at his side during the altercation, though it wasn’t enough to sway the jury. As a part of a plea deal, Shuffield received a 120-day jail term for assault, a five-year prison sentence for obstruction, and probation for two years.Read it at CBS News
Popculture
Lady Gaga Dognapping Shooter Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison
Lady Gaga has received retribution for a pet-napping. The star's dog walker Ryan Fischer watched in a Los Angeles courtroom on Dec. 5 as the man who shot him for refusing to surrender her French bulldogs was sentenced to 21 years behind bars, Rolling Stone reported. Immediately after James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and admitted to a prior strike, Fischer, 41, delivered an emotional victim impact statement. As a result of the last-minute plea deal, prosecutors dropped related robbery and weapons charges. "I was beaten, strangled, shot and left to die, bleeding out on a sidewalk and gasping for my life," Fischer told Jackson. "You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever." Since the attack, Fischer said he experienced "lung collapse after lung collapse," continuing physical therapy, increasing debt, and losing his career, friendships, and identity. Despite this, he expressed forgiveness for the attacker.
Violent ‘bank jugging’ robberies on the rise, California police warn
Police are warning the public as a spike in violent "bank jugging" robberies is on the rise across Southern California, especially during the holidays.
California Man Shot While FaceTiming Friend In Car Outside Party
The suspect walked up and opened the car door.
Los Angeles Woman Accused of Killing Two Brothers While Speeding Through a Residential Area Speaks Out, Says She’s Not a ‘Monster’
The woman accused of killing two young brothers as she sped through a residential neighborhood in a wealthy part of Los Angeles is speaking out ahead of her murder trial, saying that she is the target of “a lot of hate and anger.”. Rebecca Grossman, 59, has pleaded not...
