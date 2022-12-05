Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning. Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged …. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
WSMV
Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.
WKRN
Man wanted for questioning in connection with South Nashville death investigation
Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a...
WKRN
Search for porch furniture thieves
Another East Bank development reveals renderings …. A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community. Changing statute of limitations for rape. Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man...
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
‘Shady business’: Man blames HOA for towed truck
A La Vergne resident came home from a three-day trip to discover his truck missing, only to find out later it had been towed for a flat tire.
WKRN
VIDEO: Cheatham County, TN barn set on fire
Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. New nonprofit aims to preserve Nashville's historic areas. New bill would increase teacher classroom stipend …. Every year, teachers spend much of their own...
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
WSMV
Shooting locks down Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a result of gunfire outside of the school. Sean Braisted, spokesman for Metro Nashville Public Schools, said Cole Elementary was locked down after an exchange of gunfire between one vehicle and another. All students and staff are safe and there is no apparent damage to the school building, Braisted said.
35-Year-Old Cierra Burrage Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police department reported a hit-and-run crash in Nashville on Tuesday. The accident happened at Slaydon Drive on Oakwood drive at around 5:05 p.m. Cierra Burrage, 35, of Nashville was operating a red or burgundy SUV at a high rate of speed south on Oakwood Avenue. It was thought to be a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case
(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman's murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago.
Suspect sought for shooting man outside South Nashville Mapco
Metro police are looking for a man who reportedly shot a customer outside a Mapco convenience store in October.
Murfreesboro police search for car burglary suspects
Authorities are searching for suspects accused of breaking into vehicles and attempting to make fraudulent purchases with stolen debit cards.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
Police are asking for the public's help to track down a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that took place in Nashville Tuesday evening.
WKRN
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
Fugitive in custody in Middle TN after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who's been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County after someone shot him in the leg last week, sending him to the hospital and resulting in his arrest.
VIDEO: Porch Pirates Steal Furniture in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – East Precinct detectives are searching for two Grinches that stole porch furniture from a home on Stainback Avenue last Friday. The two thieves took a pair of chairs and fled on foot. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Comments / 0