Franklin, TN

WKRN

Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning. Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged …. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Search for porch furniture thieves

Another East Bank development reveals renderings …. A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community. Changing statute of limitations for rape. Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Cheatham County, TN barn set on fire

Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire. New nonprofit aims to preserve Nashville's historic areas. New bill would increase teacher classroom stipend …. Every year, teachers spend much of their own...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shooting locks down Nashville elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a result of gunfire outside of the school. Sean Braisted, spokesman for Metro Nashville Public Schools, said Cole Elementary was locked down after an exchange of gunfire between one vehicle and another. All students and staff are safe and there is no apparent damage to the school building, Braisted said.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case

(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
NASHVILLE, TN

