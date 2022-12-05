Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Gets Real About Baker Mayfield
Stephen A. Smith has always been critical of Baker Mayfield. Stephen A. Smith has always been brutally honest when it comes to his opinions. If he thinks you are a scrub, he will let you know that. Oftentimes, he does it in the most hilarious ways possible. However, there are some players out there who will get offended by what he has to say.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With
Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
Yardbarker
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Big Hint About Free Agency Decision
Here is the latest development on Odell Beckham Jr's free agent status.
Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’
Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
49ers signing Baker Mayfield would ‘surprise me right now,' coach Kyle Shanahan says
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said it would "surprise" him if the organization decided to sign quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Odell Beckham Jr. hints at possible deal with Cowboys
The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency tour continued on Monday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Beckham was on hand, flanked by an entire Dallas Cowboys contingent, to watch the Dallas Mavericks take down the Phoenix Suns, 130-111. It was the final leg of his journey and Jerry Jones made sure to end his pitch with a bang.
numberfire.com
Michael Carter (ankle) practicing for Jets in full
New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) is a full practice participant on Wednesday. Carter is set to return from a one-game absence and play in Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills. Following the emergence of rookie Zonovan Knights over the last two weeks, Carter will have more competition for touches than he did before the injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Knight is "not going anywhere" when asked about the rookie's role moving forward.
Empire Sports Media
