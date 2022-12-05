Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain into Thursday morning, icy glaze expected north
The first in a series of systems moves through tonight into Thursday morning. Rain is forming across Oklahoma and will lift to the north later this evening. Temps will stay warm enough south of I-70 to keep this liquid but near and north of the interstate, temps at the surface will be cold enough for freezing rain and sleet.
KFOR
This morning rain is moving out and the dense fog is building in!
Rain is moving out and the fog is building in! Widespread areas of fog and some dense fog across a large portion of central and western and even southeastern OK this morning. Temps above freezing so roads just wet but take it slow if traveling folks!
KFOR
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
Foggy Morning So Far With Rain And Cold Coming Soon
Hang on tight! A wild temperature ride once again with today's temps in the 60s and 70s!. Some fog and drizzle this morning especially in southeast Oklahoma. Tomorrow cloudy, foggy, drizzly, with 40s on the way. Wednesday morning rain chances go up and we will see rain off and on...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain returns to Oklahoma on Wednesday, to turn heavy
Heavy rain is coming to Oklahoma on Wednesday. KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says rain moves in later in the day, and it turns heavy during the evening hours. He added that there's no risk of severe storms, and some people may see more than an inch of rain. This content...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
As high winds blow through the state of Kansas, Colby is getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
Film depicting landmark Native American case to be shot in Oklahoma
A landmark case that changed the course of Native American rights in the United States will soon be depicted on the big screen.
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
Alternative mental health transportation model marks one year in Oklahoma
A new behavioral health transportation model is helping eliminate the stigma and progress the decriminalization of mental health. Oklahoma has implemented a statewide approach to psychiatric transport services. November marked the one-year anniversary to Oklahoma implementing this approach, the first state in the nation to do so. The law allows...
KFOR
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
Oklahoma families on 13-year DDS waitlist attend first of several informational meetings
Some Oklahoma families who have been waiting as long as 13 years for developmental disability services are finally getting a big step forward.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
Since early September, Duke Energy Florida has experienced at least six different "substation intrusion events," according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
