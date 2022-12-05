ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain into Thursday morning, icy glaze expected north

The first in a series of systems moves through tonight into Thursday morning. Rain is forming across Oklahoma and will lift to the north later this evening. Temps will stay warm enough south of I-70 to keep this liquid but near and north of the interstate, temps at the surface will be cold enough for freezing rain and sleet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

This morning rain is moving out and the dense fog is building in!

Rain is moving out and the fog is building in! Widespread areas of fog and some dense fog across a large portion of central and western and even southeastern OK this morning. Temps above freezing so roads just wet but take it slow if traveling folks!
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners

When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Alternative mental health transportation model marks one year in Oklahoma

A new behavioral health transportation model is helping eliminate the stigma and progress the decriminalization of mental health. Oklahoma has implemented a statewide approach to psychiatric transport services. November marked the one-year anniversary to Oklahoma implementing this approach, the first state in the nation to do so. The law allows...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
crossroadstoday.com

Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy