Megan Fox Is the Latest Celebrity to Hop on the Barbiecore Trend
The actress joined the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and more A-list celebs who have been killing it with a hot pink moment.
Megan Fox looks good in pretty much everything, even a bucket hat. The Jennifer’s Body star channeled her inner Barbie in a hot pink underboob-baring crop top and matching cargo pants as she attended the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.
Fox, 36, topped off the bold look with a Pamela Anderson-inspired fuzzy bucket hat and pointed-toe heels of the same color at the festival where her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, was performing. She sported winged eyeliner, a light pink glossy lip and accessorized with a stack of silver necklaces.
The rapper himself opted for an all-black bedazzled outfit, but he did complement Fox’s outfit with bright pink nail polish—a subtle but adorable finishing touch.
The Kardashians
The Kardashians have all cycled through the Barbiecore trend at some point.
Khloe Kardashian channeled the Mattel character at her 38th birthday party in a figure-hugging latex dress this past June.
She even dressed her 4-year-old daughter True in a pink tank top and skirt and matching crocs in August. “On Wednesdays we wear pink 💕,” she wrote on IG.
Kim Kardashian turned into a Balenciaga Barbie at the afterparty to celebrate her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021. She wore a hot pink jumpsuit and matching feathered coat.
Mom-ager Kris Jenner is always living in a Barbie world with her family empire. She channeled her inner pink boss in a Valentino cape-dress and matching studded heels and purse at The Kardashians Hulu premiere in April.
Hailey Bieber
The Rhode skincare founder is also a Barbie girl. Bieber, 26, sported a stunning teeny tiny pink corset dress by Versace over the summer, complete with soft pink eye shadow and a deeper rosy lip shade.
“Having a little extra fun today 💕💗💖💞🎀🎀,” she captioned a post of the look in June.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa has proved multiple times just how big of a fan she is of the Barbiecore trend, with both her on-stage bodysuits and tropical vacation dresses.
The hot pink one-piece that she wore to multiple venues during her Future Nostalgia tour has made several appearances on her IG feed.
