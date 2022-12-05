Megan Fox Is the Latest Celebrity to Hop on the Barbiecore Trend

The actress joined the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and more A-list celebs who have been killing it with a hot pink moment.

Megan Fox. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Megan Fox looks good in pretty much everything, even a bucket hat. The Jennifer’s Body star channeled her inner Barbie in a hot pink underboob-baring crop top and matching cargo pants as she attended the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

Fox, 36, topped off the bold look with a Pamela Anderson-inspired fuzzy bucket hat and pointed-toe heels of the same color at the festival where her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, was performing. She sported winged eyeliner, a light pink glossy lip and accessorized with a stack of silver necklaces.

The rapper himself opted for an all-black bedazzled outfit, but he did complement Fox’s outfit with bright pink nail polish—a subtle but adorable finishing touch.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The Kardashians

The Kardashians have all cycled through the Barbiecore trend at some point.

Khloe Kardashian channeled the Mattel character at her 38th birthday party in a figure-hugging latex dress this past June.

She even dressed her 4-year-old daughter True in a pink tank top and skirt and matching crocs in August. “On Wednesdays we wear pink 💕,” she wrote on IG.

Kim Kardashian turned into a Balenciaga Barbie at the afterparty to celebrate her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021. She wore a hot pink jumpsuit and matching feathered coat.

Kim Kardashian. Gotham/Getty Images

Mom-ager Kris Jenner is always living in a Barbie world with her family empire. She channeled her inner pink boss in a Valentino cape-dress and matching studded heels and purse at The Kardashians Hulu premiere in April.

Kris Jenner. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

The Rhode skincare founder is also a Barbie girl. Bieber, 26, sported a stunning teeny tiny pink corset dress by Versace over the summer, complete with soft pink eye shadow and a deeper rosy lip shade.

“Having a little extra fun today 💕💗💖💞🎀🎀,” she captioned a post of the look in June.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has proved multiple times just how big of a fan she is of the Barbiecore trend, with both her on-stage bodysuits and tropical vacation dresses.

The hot pink one-piece that she wore to multiple venues during her Future Nostalgia tour has made several appearances on her IG feed.

